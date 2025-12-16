circle x black
Atradius receives Lloyd's approval to underwrite

16 dicembre 2025 | 10.01
AMSTERDAM and LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global credit insurer Atradius has received final regulatory approval for its Lloyd's Syndicate 1864 to begin underwriting business from 1 January 2026. This follows the initial "in principle" approval granted in July this year.

Syndicate 1864 will focus on trade credit risks, starting with new and existing clients in Europe's financial sector. By using credit insurance, lenders can protect their portfolios, improve capital efficiency, and support safer growth. It's a most effective and cost-efficient way to manage credit risk, especially in uncertain markets, while maintaining confidence in client relationships. By combining Atradius' expertise in credit risk with Lloyd's global brand, we are able to offer clients a uniquely robust solution.

Atradius is launching the syndicate in partnership with Polo Managing Agency providing turnkey services. This move strengthens Atradius' global operations in credit insurance. Our teams use credit data on 200 million companies to help businesses protect themselves against payment risks when trading on credit. This information will be leveraged to underwrite business from our Lloyd's syndicate.

Underwriting through Lloyd's platform gives our customers multiple benefits, including Lloyd's financial strength rating, extensive network of licences and wide-reaching resources. It also ensures high standards of compliance and operational efficiency, in line with Atradius' own practices.

David Capdevila, Chief Executive Officer of Atradius, said: "Getting approval to underwrite at Lloyd's is a major step forward. It shows confidence in our expertise and the strength of our proposition. We're proud to join the Lloyd's market and bring our credit risk specialisation to more clients around the world. This partnership helps us offer even more value, and we're ready to make it count."

Paul Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of PoloWorks and Polo Managing Agency, said: "Polo Managing Agency is extremely proud to have collaborated on the launch of another Trade Credit syndicate, supporting the continued growth of the Lloyd's market through the very significant expertise of Atradius."

 

