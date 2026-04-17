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AutoFlight Completes First 2-Ton-Class eVTOL Tea Delivery in China

17 aprile 2026 | 10.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KUNSHAN, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOFLIGHT has successfully completed China's first 2-ton-class eVTOL dedicated spring tea transport trial in Guizhou, a mountainous province in western China.

CTA

The trial deployed AutoFlight's CarryAll (V2000CG) – a fully autonomous, unmanned eVTOL aircraft – to transport fresh spring tea between Anshun and Guiyang, two Guizhou cities approximately 120km apart. The unmanned flight crossed rugged mountain terrain in just 37 minutes, a significant improvement over road transportation in the region.

Following the eVTOL air transfer, the fresh tea was transported via high-speed rail for long‑haul delivery from Guiyang to Shanghai, covering a distance of nearly 2,000 kilometers. The integrated "eVTOL + high-speed rail" model enabled same-day delivery, bringing freshly picked tea from remote western mountain plantations to consumers in major eastern cities within 24 hours.

Core Advantages of the Autonomous eVTOL Solution

About the AutoFlight CarryAll (V2000CG)

The CarryAll (V2000CG) is the world's first 2-ton-class eVTOL aircraft to obtain Type Certificate (TC), Production Certificate (PC) and Airworthiness Certificate (AC) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). As a fully autonomous unmanned cargo aircraft, it boasts exceptional performance for a wide range of logistics scenarios:

Executive Quotes

Li Yun, CCO of AutoFlight

"This innovative 'autonomous eVTOL air transfer + high-speed rail trunk line' model breaks logistics bottlenecks in high-altitude mountainous areas. AutoFlight will join hands with more partners to extend this efficient, green autonomous cargo model to more specialty agricultural producing areas. This will help more high-quality local agricultural products reach national markets quickly, driving regional industrial upgrading and rural revitalization."

AutoFlight's cargo eVTOL models have conducted flight operations in real-world scenarios, including offshore oil platforms, intercity agricultural product transportation, and emergency fire-fighting, collaborating with global customers to advance the commercialization process of eVTOL. In addition, its 6-seat passenger eVTOL model V2000EM Prosperity is currently undergoing civil aviation airworthiness certification by the CAAC and has entered the Phase IV compliance verification stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959102/7.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoflight-completes-first-2-ton-class-evtol-tea-delivery-in-china-302745746.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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