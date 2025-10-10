circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

BE OPEN launches Design Equality with Innovation: competition for students focused on the UN Sustainable Development Programme

10 ottobre 2025 | 14.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DESIGN EQUALITY with Innovation is the 7th international competition in the SDGs-focused programme by the socio-cultural initiative BE OPEN and its partners. The competition is open to students, graduates and young professionals. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Development, empowering women and girls plays a critical role in accelerating economic growth and promoting social development. Full participation of women in the labour market would increase economic growth by more than 10%.

BE OPEN would like to join in encouraging women's participation in innovation, community initiatives and sustainable small businesses by dedicating the 2025/2026 competition to contributing to achieving SDG#5, that is promoting the solutions that advocate and advance gender equality, meet the needs of women and girls, promote women as innovators and entrepreneurs. BE OPEN will reward the best work with grants ranging from €2,000 to €5,000, educational opportunities and a trip to a major sustainability-focused international event.

International entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN, speaks about the project: "For the past six years, we at BE OPEN have worked to support the SDGs by running international student design competitions. Each iteration has without fail impressed us with outstanding, well-researched, creative projects from young people all over the world. This time we hope to employ the intellectual boldness and creative power of younger people to bring us closer to equality and empowerment of girls and women, therefore creating more leaders of sustainable change".

In a rapidly evolving world, global challenges are becoming increasingly complex and interlinked. Innovative approaches are needed to improve the way we respond and adapt to this changing environment, where established methods do not always ensure impact. Achieving the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals – and notably the goal on gender equality and women's empowerment – requires transformative shifts, integrated approaches and new solutions.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. To attain the SDGs humanity needs creative thinking and creative action. Design has a crucial role to play as an instrument or vehicle for the implementation of the UN SDGs.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-launches-design-equality-with-innovation--competition-for-students-focused-on-the-un-sustainable-development-programme-302580782.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Trump: "Torna il Columbus Day. Italiani, vi amiamo" - Video
Trump, accordo Israele-Hamas e il biglietto 'segreto' di Rubio: "Devo andare" - Video
Meloni alla Camera, baciamano e pacche sulle spalle dopo il voto su Almasri - Video
Trump, l'annuncio alle famiglie: "Ostaggi liberi lunedì" - Video
Regionali in Campania, Fascina 'benedice' Cirielli: l'incontro tra i due alla Camera - Video
Flotilla, Paolo Romano (Pd) in piazza a Milano "liberare gli attivisti"
Karaoke per Renzi, l'ex premier canta 'Alice' di De Gregori con dedica al ministro Giuli - Video
Ilaria Salis: "Vittoria, ora processatemi in Italia" - Video
Ilaria Salis, l'accusa del leghista Stancanelli: "Salvata da 30-40 Popolari" - Video
Trump contro Greta Thunberg: "Una piantagrane pazza" - Video
Greta Thunberg e la Flotilla: "Non siamo eroi, abusi da Israele" - Video
Elezioni Calabria, Tridico: "Amarezza e delusione, astensionismo qui è maggioranza" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza