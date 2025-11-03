Beko Europe Champions Hidden Innovations on Smart Home Day

Invisible' innovations that maximise energy and cost savings while enhancing everyday well-being

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Smart Home Day, a global initiative which recognises the innovations and technologies that are transforming homes around the world into intelligent, interconnected living spaces, Beko Europe – one of the leading companies in the global home appliances industry draws attention to its range of connected appliances and their power to sustainably transform how we live.

Circular design, long-life engineering, and intuitive, human-centric technology help users mitigate rising energy costs while enhancing their well-being through personalised convenience. Beko's connected appliances turn sustainability into everyday savings through energy optimisation, long-life engineering, and predictive maintenance features, while HomeWhiz® makes smart living accessible for all combining sustainable performance with intelligent comfort.

"Smart Home Day is a moment for our industry to take stock of the work we do for our consumers. At Beko Europe, we focus on innovations that genuinely make a difference in people's everyday lives." said Akın Garzanlı, CEO of Beko Europe. "HomeWhiz reflects this approach by connecting our products through technology that helps consumers manage their homes more efficiently, reduce energy use, and make sustainable living a simple, natural part of daily life. This Smart Home Day, we are proud to champion the hidden innovations."

HomeWhiz®, the central smart home platform for Beko Europe's brands, adapts to consumers' habits and provides personalised insights on energy and water management. Powered by AI and real-time data, it helps optimise performance and efficiency while enhancing well-being through human-centric intelligent technology. With water and energy management, predictive maintenance, adaptive features, remote software updates, and an AI Voice Assistant, HomeWhiz@ enables appliances that learn, improve, and support long-term reliability.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, consumers are seeking reliability and efficiency from their home appliances. HomeWhiz's@ predictive maintenance flags minor issues in products before the issues escalate into damaged products that need replaced, limiting the need for costly fixes to faulty machines. A quiet, behind the scenes feature that puts consumers at ease.

Beko Europe's commitment to smart home innovation goes also through the intelligent laundry range across different brands, which demonstrates how unseen technologies can quietly transform everyday routines.

Combining AI-driven adaptability with superior energy efficiency, Whirlpool's SenseWash and AdaptiveWash technologies take the complexity out of laundry care. SenseWash's intelligent sensors senses textile type, dirt level, and load size, then adjusts the wash automatically. Connected through the intuitive HomeWhiz® app, the appliances learn from every wash, offering increasingly personalised performance through AdaptiveWash. Focusing on well-being through personalized convenience and human-centric intelligent technology, the brand offers predictive maintenance, adaptive features across different categories, as well as remote software updates and an AI Voice Assistant, enabling consumers to enjoy products that continuously improve, learn, and respond to their needs while maintaining long-term reliability and performance.

The energy and water management feature in the HomeWhiz® app tracks appliance performance and turns complex data into simple, actionable insights. It helps consumers see not just how much energy and water they use, but why - by revealing patterns that shape daily habits. With EnergySpin cutting consumption by up to 35%[1] versus the brand's standard models, Beko demonstrates how smart living combines efficiency and reliability, empowering consumers to live sustainably without compromise.

ABOUT BEKO EUROPE

Beko Europe is a leading home appliance company dedicated to improving the lives of its consumers through a diverse range of innovative and sustainable products and solutions. It is 75% owned by Beko B.V. and 25% owned by Whirlpool Corporation. As part of Beko, recognized as the "Number 1 Home Appliances Company in Europe,"* Beko Europe offers a portfolio of 16 brands (Beko, Whirlpool**, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston**, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Bauknecht, ElektraBregenz, Privileg, Flavel, Altus, Ignis, Polar) that provide quality appliances to millions of households across the region. Building on its parent company's 70-year legacy of innovation, Beko Europe promotes sustainability in the home through advanced technology, skilled human resources, and strong manufacturing capabilities. Its people-centric design approach integrates functionality, sustainability, and appealing design. Aligned with the Paris Agreement and the Science-Based Targets initiative, Beko Europe supports its parent company's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The parent company's dedication to sustainability is globally recognized, as evidenced by its highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.*** Beko has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2025 edition, Beko Corp, Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances", GBO, retail volume, 2024 data.

**Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

***The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

[1] In addition to the Eco 40-60 program (declaration program) the energy consumption of Cottons, Synthetics, Xpress/Super Express, Delicates, Mix, Handwash, Wool, Darkcare, and Outdoor/Sports programs is up to 35% less compared to the Beko WTV 9636 XS0 washing machine, without compromising washing performance. EnergySpin is also available in Coldwash, 20°C, Drum Clean, and Downloaded programs.

