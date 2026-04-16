BlackBerry and The IP Company Partner to Bring Certified Secure Communications to Naval and Military Environments

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IP Company today announced a strategic partnership with BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to bring highly secure, certified communications capabilities to naval and military environments worldwide.

Through this partnership, the companies will explore the integration of BlackBerry® SecuSUITE®, certified to the highest international security standards, into The IP Company's proven Wireless Communication & Messaging System (WCMS), a proven platform deployed across naval fleets for more than 20 years.

"For over twenty years, securing maritime communications has been at the center of our technology," said Ronald Koppelman CEO of the IP Company. As we looked to expand our architecture, we needed a partner who shares our uncompromising standards. With its CSfC and NATO Restricted certifications, BlackBerry is the perfect match. We are proud to integrate our platform into the SecuSUITE ecosystem. By combining our technologies, we give defence fleets a more secure and effective communication solution."

The planned integration is intended to enable defence organizations to conduct secure, role-based communications across classification levels up to and including Secret and Top Secret, extending the operational scope of The IP Company's solutions and supporting complex, mission-critical environments.

"We are pleased to welcome The IP Company as a BlackBerry partner," said Axel Conrad, Senior Director, BlackBerry Secure Communications. "Their deep domain expertise in naval communications, combined with BlackBerry's certified and mission-critical secure communications platform, creates a compelling and trusted proposition for defence customers."

Governments and organizations in defence and critical infrastructure increasingly prioritize secure communications as a cornerstone of national security. As a core pillar of BlackBerry® Secure Communications, SecuSUITE is backed by certifications such as NIAP, NATO Restricted, BSI, and CSfC, and empowers high-risk sectors to confidently secure voice, messaging, file-sharing, and crisis coordination. Trusted by all G7 governments, most G20 members, and 8 of the world's top 10 banks, SecuSUITE protects sensitive conversations and large-scale operations worldwide.

The IP Company's WCMS is already relied upon by naval organizations for mission-critical alarm messaging and crew communication. This partnership strengthens the long-term continuity and security assurance that defence customers require from their strategic technology partners.

About The IP Company

In 2006, the Dutch Ministry of Defense challenged The IP Company to develop a communication concept enabling safe sailing with a reduced crew. The result was the world's first secure, DNV and Lloyd's approved Wireless Communication and Messaging System specifically designed for naval vessels.

Today, our platform integrates seamlessly with existing Combat and Platform Management Systems, ensuring mission-critical messages are delivered securely to the right personnel. Continuous innovation drives us forward from precise track and trace capabilities to the active exploration of Artificial Intelligence to support rapid decision-making in high-pressure scenarios.

Trusted across the defense industry, The IP Company provides the resilient infrastructure modern navies need to operate safely and effectively

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations +1 (519) 597-7273 mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

The IP CompanyRonald Koppelmansales@theipcompany.nl+31 85 111 9111

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