Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Bridge to Life Acquires VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System from Medica S.p.A.

18 dicembre 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Ownership Strengthens Bridge to Life's Position in Organ Preservation and Solidifies Enterprise Value

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd., a leader in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, has acquired the VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System from Medica S.p.A.. The agreement also includes exclusive global trademark rights and the ability to register the VitaSmart™ name worldwide.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Bridge to Life's efforts to advance transplant medicine.  Over 5,0001 successful liver perfusions have been conducted globally using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in combination with the VitaSmart™ system, demonstrating its effectiveness in organ preservation.

"We are thrilled to now own the VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System, a proven technology that has empowered European clinicians to implement HOPE protocols with ease and efficiency," said Don Webber, CEO and President of Bridge to Life Ltd. "The system's user-friendly design and minimal monitoring requirements make it a game-changer for organ preservation."

Webber highlighted that the company is in the final stages of preparing its FDA submission for VitaSmart, targeting the first quarter of 2025.  "The results from the one-year patient follow-up on our pivotal U.S. study are complete and we are extremely impressed with the clinical outcomes, including demonstrated statistical superiority between study and control arms for the primary endpoint (Early Allograft Dysfunction) and shorter length of hospital stay following transplantation.  This acquisition positions us to expand access to this transformative technology for U.S. transplant centers, organ procurement organizations, and, most importantly, patients awaiting viable livers.  Full ownership of VitaSmart™ enhances our enterprise value and strengthens our ability to meet global demand."

This strategic move aligns with Bridge to Life's mission to improve transplantation outcomes and save more lives.

About Medica S.p.A.Medica S.p.A., headquartered in the biomedical district of Mirandola, Italy, is an integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint. The company is committed to developing products of the highest technological innovation for the purification of blood and water.

About Bridge to Life LtdBridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart2 Machine Perfusion System.  With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices globally.

1 Number of perfusions is based on liver perfusions sets sold through October 31, 20242 VitaSmart™ is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart™ is not approved for sale in the US.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridge-to-life-acquires-vitasmart-hypothermic-oxygenated-machine-perfusion-system-from-medica-spa-302334162.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Solidifies Enterprise Value bridge Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Enterprise Value
Vedi anche
News to go
Treviso, 55enne morto per sospetta febbre emorragica
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Sempre più centrale in numerose dinamiche internazionali"
News to go
Camorra, colpo al clan degli 'scissionisti': 53 arresti
News to go
Manovra, aumento stipendi ministri: emendamento ritirato
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Dramma trasformato in minaccia da alcuni Stati"
News to go
Imu, scade oggi il termine per pagare la seconda rata
News to go
Stellantis, Urso: "Spero in un nuovo inizio da tavolo 17 dicembre"
News to go
Siria, Osservatorio per i diritti umani: "Raid israeliani su Tartus, i più pesanti in 12 anni"
News to go
Metamizolo, allarme Aifa sul farmaco antidolorifico e antifebbre
News to go
Bollette del gas più care, le cause
News to go
Industria, produzione metalmeccanica -1,6% nel terzo trimestre
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni del weekend


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza