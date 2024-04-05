Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Bybit Sets Industry High with Proof-of-Reserves Audit: 40 Tokens Verified

05 aprile 2024 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, standing tall as the world's third-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, once again proves its commitment to transparency and security by broadening its proof-of-reserves, now verifying a total of 40 crypto tokens, marking the highest in the industry.

In this latest stride, Bybit reveals that each of the 40 cryptocurrencies, including newly added coins like WLD, AGI, APEX, BEAM, FET, GALA, IMX, RNDR, and SHRAP, are fully backed up to 150%. This places Bybit as an industry leader, surpassing the total number of assets audited by competitors.

Bybit's relentless pursuit of openness is acknowledged widely, reflected in its impeccable 10/10 Trust Score by CoinGecko and an 'AA' rating in the recent CCData Crypto Exchange Benchmark Report. These recognitions highlight Bybit as a crypto exchange implementing industry best practices.

"Our steadfast commitment to verifying our reserves is a testament to our belief in building trust through evidence," said Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit. "For us, providing such proof of reserves is not just a practice but a necessity. It assures our users that their investments are in safe hands, managed with the highest standards in the industry."

Bybit employs a meticulous wallet system, including cold, warm, and hot wallets, to optimize security while maintaining the liquidity necessary for user transactions. This robust security infrastructure, bolstered by partnerships with institutional custodians Fireblocks and Copper, ensures Bybit's leadership in the crypto exchange market, offering safety and transparency to retail and institutional clients.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press. For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.comFor more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.comFor updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-sets-industry-high-with-proof-of-reserves-audit-40-tokens-verified-302109191.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro standing tall as crypto tokens crypto Emirati Arabi
Vedi anche
Stellantis, Tajani: "Ha vincoli di coscienza, investa in Italia"
Fiorella Mannoia compie 70 anni: da Cortellesi a Turci, gli auguri di amici e colleghi - Video
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza