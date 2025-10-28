circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

/C O R R E C T I O N -- OxBarrier/

28 ottobre 2025 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In the news release, OxBarrier files multiple patent infringement lawsuits, issued 28-Oct-2025 by OxBarrier over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that edits are required throughout, including to the headline and subtitles. The complete, corrected release, including the updated headline, follows:

OxBarrier files infringement lawsuit against Nespresso

RHENEN, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OxBarrier B.V., a pioneer in patented compostable single-serve capsule technologies, today announced that it has filed an infringement lawsuit against Nespresso in Germany, before the Munich Regional Court (Landgericht München). This relates to the infringement of the German part of its European patent EP 3 145 838 B1 (EP'838). OxBarrier's technology is protected by a large portfolio of intellectual property rights. The validity of multiple European patents was recently confirmed by both the Opposition Division and the Technical Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office in multiple proceedings. 

 

 

The infringement action, filed on October 7, 2025, is claiming that Nespresso's "home compostable Original capsules" infringe the German part of EP'838.

The infringement litigation reinforces OxBarrier's strategy to defend and enforce its patent rights across Europe, reflecting the company's commitment to safeguarding its intellectual property and preventing infringement worldwide.

Through its global licensing program, OxBarrier empowers partners worldwide to deliver high-performance, compostable single-serve solutions that meet growing consumer demand and accelerate sustainability commitments.

About OxBarrier:

OxBarrier pioneers sustainable food & beverage packaging, specializing in patented compostable capsule technologies for the single-serve market. Validated by the European Patent Office and protected across major European markets, its technology is available worldwide via a licensing program. Founded on over a decade of R&D, OxBarrier's mission is to enable the global transition to sustainable single-serve packaging—helping leading coffee and F&B brands deliver performance without environmental compromise. www.OxBarrier.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805743/OxBarrier.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771765/5583781/OxBarrier_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oxbarrier-files-multiple-patent-infringement-lawsuits-302595349.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Parolin: "Orban? Cerchiamo di avvicinare punti di vista" - Video
Festa di Roma, il siparietto tra 'i due sindaci' Verdone e Gualtieri - Video
Putin svela il nuovo super missile, l'annuncio dello zar - Video
Festa di Roma, De Laurentiis: "Fondi dovrebbero essere dati dopo successo film e non a priori" - Video
Milano, Pro-Pal contro pro-Flotilla: "Eravamo un milione e ora 150: complimenti a chi è rimasto" - Video
Applausi a corteo pro-Pal per Hannoun, aveva giustificato le uccisioni di Hamas - Video
Calderone: "In Manovra 2 miliardi per il lavoro, risorse importanti" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma: si chiude con Verdone, Archibugi e Lucio Corsi - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
Romigi (Neuromed): "Ora legale impatta su sonno e attenzione, e fa risparmiare pochissimo. Più utile ora solare"
Festa del Cinema di Roma, oggi è il giorno di Luc Besson con 'Dracula' - Videonews della nostra inviata
Festa del Cinema, Tinto Brass sul red carpet accolto da applausi - Video
Massimo Boldi: "Con chi farei il film di Natale? Angelo Duro, mi piace molto"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza