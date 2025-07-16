CADY and SiliconExpert Announce Strategic Agreement to its AI-Driven Schematic Copilot with Intelligent Component Insights

TEL AVIV, Israel and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CADY, the pioneer in AI-powered copilot for electrical schematics, today announced a strategic agreement with SiliconExpert, a global authority in electronic component data and supply chain intelligence. Together, the companies aim to revolutionize how engineers design and analyze circuits—by combining automatic AI-driven copilot with real-time, component-level intelligence.

CADY's platform automates the manual process of designing and reviewing electrical schematics by identifying errors, risks, and inefficiencies in real time – as well as generating design suggestions and best practice recommendations based on accumulated "Tribal Knowledge" collected of its global community of expert users. By integrating SiliconExpert's vast component database directly into this process, engineers can now receive instant insights on obsolescence, compliance, and sourcing risks—all within their design environment.

"This partnership brings component insight to the heart of circuit design," said Gilad Shapira, CEO of CADY. "Our AI copilots schematic design, and with SiliconExpert's data embedded, engineers get not only functional analysis but also real-time component insights, all in one place"

