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Catalyx Announces Strategic Partnership to Enhance Line Clearance Solution

21 aprile 2026 | 12.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Strategic Partnership with Canoga Perkins to Advance Private 5G Enabled Wireless Line Clearance

CTA

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyx, a global leader in AI-powered machine vision, automation, and professional services for life sciences manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership with Canoga Perkins to advance OpenLine LineClearance Assistant™ 3.0. Catalyx will work with Canoga Perkins to incorporate deterministic private 5G Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology into its new solution, with the goal of reducing or eliminating wired infrastructure and delivering significant time and cost savings for life sciences manufacturers.

Earlier this year, Catalyx unveiled OpenLine LineClearance Assistant™ 3.0, a breakthrough AI-powered solution to address costly delays and bottlenecks caused by complex production line changes. The addition of Canoga Perkins' low-latency private 5G infrastructure is expected to reduce or eliminate the need for wired infrastructure.

Expected benefits of the 5G-enabled OpenLine LineClearance Assistant™ 3.0 include:

"The integration of 5G wireless technology into our OpenLine LineClearance Assistant marks a pivotal advancement in addressing production line changeovers, one of the most persistent causes of bottlenecks in pharmaceutical manufacturing," said Darin Cerny, chief product and technology officer, Catalyx. "This innovation has the potential to speed up installation and reduce costs associated with cabling, streamlining both installation and ongoing operations."

"We are excited to collaborate with Catalyx to bring the advantages of deterministic private 5G to the life sciences industry," said Malik Arshad, president of Canoga Perkins. "Combining SyncMetra®, our 5G Time Sensitive Networking solution, with Catalyx's advanced AI and machine vision capabilities, sets a new standard for efficiency and flexibility in pharmaceutical manufacturing."

Catalyx's partnership with Canoga Perkins underscores the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of life sciences manufacturers. The deterministic private 5G technology ensures consistent, ultra reliable low-latency connectivity (URLLC), which is essential for maintaining high standards of quality and compliance in regulated environments.

See it Live at INTERPHEX 2026Catalyx will preview OpenLine LineClearance Assistant™ 3.0 at INTERPHEX New York, April 21–23, 2026, at Booth 3663. Attendees can experience how this innovation drives real-time, compliant decision-making on the production floor.

About CatalyxCatalyx specializes in AI-powered machine vision, process and packaging automation, and professional and managed services for life sciences and other highly regulated industries. With over 30 years of experience and more than 3,000 projects delivered globally, Catalyx helps manufacturers reduce downtime, improve compliance, and accelerate production performance in GMP environments. For more information, visit www.catalyx.ai.

About Canoga PerkinsWith over five decades of engineering excellence, Canoga Perkins has consistently led the charge in delivering mission-critical network solutions that empower industries to innovate and thrive. Trusted by leading service providers, industrial enterprises, utilities, military branches, and government agencies, Canoga Perkins combines a rich legacy with a relentless drive for innovation. We lead with AI whenever possible, designing intelligent solutions that are not only reliable and secure but also scalable and adaptable, ensuring our clients are always at the forefront of technological advancement. For more information, visit www.canogaperkins.net.

Catalyx Media ContactRachel O'SullivanGlobal Head of Marketingrachel.osullivan@catalyx.ai

Canoga Perkins Media ContactAmber FloresMarketing Manageraflores@canogaperkins.net

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catalyx-announces-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-line-clearance-solution-302746524.html

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