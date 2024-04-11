Cognizant Has Awarded $70 Million to Advance Globally Diverse Communities

In support of its Synapse initiative, Cognizant's philanthropic funding reaffirms its long commitment to training individuals for the jobs of the future

TEANECK, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading global technology company, has awarded $70 million in philanthropic funds through 117 grants to 77 organizations globally since 2018. This milestone builds on Cognizant's long history investing philanthropic dollars into global skilling programs and building partnerships that drive economic mobility for under-represented communities. More recently, Cognizant's corporate giving effort has been embedded as a key part of the company's Synapse initiative to train one million individuals for the jobs of the future by the end of 2026.

Cognizant has a deep history of investing in training and educating the global workforce, as well as uplifting underrepresented communities and marginalized groups through pathways to success. As a key part of Cognizant's recently launched Synapse initiative, philanthropic dollars, community partnerships and volunteerism will aim to help 300,000 individuals make successful career transitions into technology and future forward AI jobs.

Commenting on these initiatives, Tobi Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Cognizant, said, "Cognizant launched Synapse as part of our commitment to skilling and preparing the workforce for AI and the digital economy. We are proud to invest with our nonprofit and community education partnerships to equip individuals with new technology skills, to sustain communities as the digital economy grows, and to improve economic opportunities for all."

Cognizant focuses its skilling investments on organizations that 1) provide early access to learning and networking; 2) create pathways for individuals entering or advancing their careers in tech, and 3) inspire new ideas that push the technology industry forward in support of skilling. Taken together, these organizations have been instrumental in inspiring, educating, and preparing communities and individuals of all ages to succeed in today's rapidly evolving workforce. In 2023 alone, a sampling of Cognizant's global corporate giving includes:

1. Organizations that provide early access to learning and networking, such as:

2. Organizations that create pathways for individuals entering and advancing their careers in tech, such as:

3. Organizations that inspire new ideas that push the technology industry forward in support of skilling, such as:

Cognizant's Synapse initiative is aimed at preparing and equipping individuals from diverse backgrounds, worldwide, who have lacked access to technology skills to participate and thrive as more jobs become dependent on technology knowhow. Cognizant believes that a key ingredient in sustainability is investing in training and upskilling so that individuals are empowered with the technology skills to maintain their livelihoods and communities. For more information on Synapse, visit here.

About CognizantCognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact: U.S. Name Gabrielle Gugliocciello Email Gabrielle.Gugliocciello@cognizant.com Europe / APAC Name Christina Schneider Email christina.schneider@cognizant.com India Name Rashmi Vasisht Email rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo.jpg