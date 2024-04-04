Corporation Joins Starlab Space as Strategic Partner, Equity Owner in Joint Venture

HOUSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlab Space LLC (Starlab Space), the joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus, today welcomed Mitsubishi Corporation as a strategic partner and equity owner in Starlab Space. This partnership expands Starlab Space's reach beyond a transatlantic partnership and transforms the joint venture into a global organization.

Mitsubishi Corporation, renowned for its innovative endeavors across diverse industries, brings extensive expertise and resources to this global partnership. Mitsubishi Corporation is expected to leverage its capabilities to significantly increase the value of Starlab, using space research to enhance and accelerate terrestrial product development in multiple industries and expand access to space-based technologies globally.

"We are excited to join forces with Starlab, a best-in-class team comprising Airbus and Voyager, to drive innovation and catalyze advancements in space exploration," said Mikito Nakaniwa, Division COO, Infrastructure, Ship & Aerospace Division of Mitsubishi Corporation. "Together, Mitsubishi Corporation and Starlab aim to open the commercial Low Earth Orbit (LEO) marketplace and create lasting value for global companies and industries."

Additionally, this partnership is expected to expand access for the Japanese space economy and industrial base into the LEO marketplace by harnessing Starlab's cutting-edge technologies and capabilities.

"It's an honor to welcome Mitsubishi Corporation as a partner in our joint venture," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO at Voyager Space. "Mitsubishi Corporation's customer-centric focus and commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for Starlab. Together, we'll unlock space technology on a global scale and drive meaningful impact across several industries, from space to ground."

"We are very pleased to welcome Mitsubishi Corporation as a strategic partner in our joint venture with Voyager Space. This brings Starlab Space to the next level on the way to a truly global endeavor," said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space. "Our next-generation space station relies on both innovation and experience. Hence Mitsubishi Corporation, a pioneer of space business in Japan since the 1960s with a strong drive for shaping the future, is a perfect addition to our team."

With state-of-the-art research facilities and a global presence, Starlab Space is well-positioned to support advanced space research and serve end-use customers on a global scale. This partnership underscores Starlab Space's dedication to innovation not only in technology but also in operating a space station as a business in LEO, setting the standard for success in this new market.

