Damai Lagoon Resort: The Tropical Jewel of Sarawak, Borneo

Nestled in Nature's EmbraceSet against the majestic backdrop of Mount Santubong and the shimmering South China Sea, Damai Lagoon Resort is a sanctuary where nature seamlessly meets luxury. Spanning over 25 acres of lush tropical landscape, the resort offers an idyllic escape for travelers seeking adventure, relaxation, and cultural exploration.

Conveniently located just 60 minutes from Kuching International Airport and 45 minutes from Kuching's bustling city center, the resort provides easy access to Sarawak's natural and cultural wonders. A short 3-minute walk brings you to the Sarawak Cultural Village, a living museum of local traditions, while the Damai Golf & Country Club, a mere 5-minute drive away, offers a haven for leisure enthusiasts.

Luxurious Accommodations for Every TravelerAt Damai Lagoon Resort, luxury takes center stage with 160 exquisitely designed guestrooms spread across two distinctive wings:

Unparalleled Facilities for Leisure and BusinessDamai Lagoon Resort goes above and beyond to provide an array of exceptional amenities for both leisure and business travelers:

Tailored Experiences for Every Type of TravelerImmerse yourself in eco-luxury and cultural authenticity with proximity to Sarawak's cultural landmarks and nature trails. The advanced wellness treatments at Eden Damai Wellness perfectly align with Europe's growing interest in health tourism.

The resort's family-friendly amenities, including spacious family rooms and a kids' pool, make it ideal for group and family travel. Its strategic location near attractions, golf courses, and shopping opportunities at Posh Convenience Shop ensures a well-rounded vacation experience.

Why Choose Damai Lagoon Resort?At Damai Lagoon Resort, we are committed to creating unforgettable moments infused with Sarawakian warmth and hospitality. Whether you're seeking a romantic escape, a fun-filled family vacation, or a sophisticated venue for business gatherings, the resort offers something for everyone.

Experience the perfect harmony of luxury, culture, and nature at Damai Lagoon Resort—your gateway to unforgettable memories in the heart of Borneo.

How to contact us?We'd love to assist you in planning your perfect getaway or event at Damai Lagoon Resort. Here's how you can reach us:

Email: info@damailagoon.myWebsite: www.damailagoon.mySocial Media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/damailagoonresort : Instagram: www.instagram.com/damailagoonresort

For reservations, events, or special requests, contact us directly via email or through the booking form on our website.

We look forward to welcoming you to Damai Lagoon Resort—where nature, luxury, and unforgettable memories await!

