Deepening China-Germany Collaboration: Mom's Garden Showcases New Collagen Product at CICPE

Mom's Garden Debuts New Bone Collagen Product at CICPE

HAINAN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13, the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened grandly in Hainan. German professional bone health brand Mom's Garden unveiled its latest innovation, "iFlex," making a high-profile debut to address the increasingly sophisticated health needs of Chinese consumers.

In the past, traditional joint care often focused on surface-level symptom relief. The R&D team at Mom's Garden has identified that the root cause of joint issues lies in the deterioration of cartilage structure. The newly launched "iFlex," developed based on a patented German formula, targets and interrupts inflammatory responses while deeply repairing the collagen fiber network within cartilage—functioning like a "steel framework." This enables a dual effect of addressing root causes and restoring structural integrity.

"Joint pain limits people's pursuit of a better quality of life," said Ms. Olga Stepanko, Global Brand Manager at Mom's Garden. "The ultimate goal of scientific innovation should not be data alone, but to empower individuals with genuine freedom of movement."

Building on previous initiatives such as the Expert Recommendations on Bone and Joint Health for Middle-aged and Older Adults, the brand further demonstrated its commitment to scientific evidence and localization in China through activities like roundtable forums during the expo. Looking ahead, Mom's Garden will continue to deepen China–Germany R&D collaboration, optimize its evidence-based product portfolio, and accelerate its localized development strategy.

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