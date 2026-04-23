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Electronics & Appliances Category at 139th Canton Fair Spotlights AI‑native Devices, Applied Robotics, and Green Design

23 aprile 2026 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 139th Canton Fair, the Electronics & Appliance category signaled a clear shift in global hardware priorities. Exhibitors showcased products that reflect deeper use of AI, rising demand for scalable automation, and a stronger push toward sustainability and improved user experience.

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One of the most notable trends is the transition from "AI‑enabled" products to truly AI‑native devices. Rather than functioning as add‑on features, AI models are now embedded at the core of hardware design. Multimodal biometric terminals, AI-powered meeting systems, translation glasses, and multi-language simultaneous interpretation devices demonstrated real-time capabilities in understanding, translation, and decision-making, often powered by on-device or hybrid edge-cloud large language models. Even traditional hardware industries, such as display screens, air purifiers, and imaging‑printing devices, are evolving into interactive systems that can interpret, respond, and learn through AI integration. Multimodal perception, combining voice, vision, gesture, lip movement, and bone‑conducted sound, is also becoming standard.

Robotics also emerged as a major highlight, with products transitioning from demonstration units to large-scale deployment and unmanned operation. Cleaning, inspection, floor‑scrubbing, and coffee‑making robots emphasized 24/7 autonomous operation, while industrial and public‑sector robots focused on reliability, high protection ratings, and adaptability to extreme environments. A wide variety of forms, including humanoid, quadruped, wheeled, spherical, and hybrid designs, were on display, yet they shared a common goal: reducing labor dependence, improving operational stability, and increasing productivity.

A growing shift is the move toward processing data closer to where it's created, driven by the need for stronger security, faster response times, and more dependable performance. Many products now emphasize running models locally, handling tasks offline, and keeping information securely stored to meet the needs of government, industrial, and other high‑security users.

Beyond performance and intelligence, exhibitors placed growing emphasis on emotional value and aesthetics. Appliances are no longer viewed solely as functional tools but as lifestyle elements that shape user experience, from immersive audio and high‑end materials to AI companionship and visually engaging designs.

At the same time, sustainability has become a baseline requirement rather than a bonus, with low‑power operation, long lifecycle design, recyclable materials, energy storage integration, and renewable energy solutions built directly into product engineering.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963960/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electronics--appliances-category-at-139th-canton-fair-spotlights-ainative-devices-applied-robotics-and-green-design-302751484.html

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