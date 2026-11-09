Envision Energy and ju:niz Energy Expand Partnership with 442 MWh BESS Project to Strengthen Germany's Future Energy System

VÖHRINGEN, Germany, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, and ju:niz Energy are expanding their partnership with the 442 MWh Smareg 13 (Vöhringen II) battery energy storage system project in Bavaria. The project marks a significant next step in their collaboration and will contribute to the further expansion of large-scale energy storage in Germany.

Smareg 13 is the third project jointly realized by Envision and ju:niz Energy, bringing the total volume of their collaboration to nearly 600 MWh. The growing scale of the partnership reflects the strong collaboration between the two companies, combining ju:niz Energy's expertise in the development and long-term operation of large-scale battery storage projects with Envision Energy's BESS technology and project delivery capabilities.

ju:niz Energy is responsible for the development, financing and realization of Smareg 13 and will operate the battery storage system over the long term. The project forms part of ju:niz Energy's growing German BESS portfolio and reflects the company's strategy of developing, financing, building and operating large-scale storage infrastructure across the full project lifecycle.

Smareg 13 will deploy Envision's advanced Gen 8 BESS platform, combining four-hour energy storage, advanced battery technology and grid-forming capabilities to deliver high-performance energy storage and enhanced grid support. Its leading low-noise design enables deployment in acoustically sensitive environments without compromising operational capability, addressing one of the key site challenges for Smareg 13. Located adjacent to the operational Smareg 12 facility, the project will further strengthen storage capacity in Bavaria, providing greater flexibility and balancing capability as Germany integrates a growing share of renewable energy.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President, Envision Energy & President of EU & LATAM Regions said: "The continued expansion of our partnership with ju:niz reflects the trust built through close cooperation and consistent execution. Moving forward with a significantly larger project before our first two projects have completed delivery demonstrates Envision's role as a trusted long-term technology partner. With Smareg 13, we are bringing together our Gen 8 BESS technology and expanding local capabilities in Germany to help build the flexible, resilient energy infrastructure required for the country's next phase of renewable energy growth."

"With Smareg 13, we are taking another major step in the development of our battery storage portfolio," said Vural Oezcan, COO at ju:niz Energy, "The project combines a very advanced development status with four-hour storage technology and will make an important contribution to flexibility and system stability. Envision has proven to be a strong technology partner in our existing cooperation, and we are pleased to expand this collaboration with a project of this scale."

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