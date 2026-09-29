Envision Energy Named to Fortune's 2026 Change the World List for Advancing AI and Green Energy Convergence

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been named to Fortune's 2026 Change the World list, marking the company's third appearance on the list. Envision was recognized for Mission Gobi and its first flagship project, the Envision Galaxy Campus, which explored a new model for integrating energy and computing infrastructure in the AI era.

Fortune's 2026 Change the World list brings together 50 companies exploring innovative ways to address global social and environmental challenges. From Alphabet and Anthropic in AI to CATL in renewable energy, the honorees represent a range of industries and approaches. Envision's recognition highlights Mission Gobi's exploration of the convergence of AI and green energy, and how abundant renewable resources can support the next generation of AI infrastructure.

As AI drives rapid growth in computing demand, energy is becoming a fundamental foundation of the AI era. Rather than simply adding new demand to existing power systems, Envision is exploring how computing can be brought closer to abundant renewable resources, with energy and computing infrastructure developed together.

Launched in June 2026, Mission Gobi aims to develop 5GW of green AI computing capacity in desert and arid regions around the world by 2030, leveraging abundant wind and solar resources. Its first flagship project, the Envision Galaxy Campus in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, is designed to scale beyond 2GW of computing capacity and support up to one million chips simultaneously, according to Fortune. Powered primarily by renewable energy, the project explores how regions once seen as energy-constrained or remote can become new sources of energy abundance and new foundations for AI infrastructure.

"AI takes intelligence further; green energy can take civilization further still." said Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision, "Envision will continue to explore their convergence: moving energy from scarcity toward abundance, from limits toward affordability. Let the sun and wind become new gifts to civilization, turning lands once seen as barren into new spaces of energy abundance. Where energy and intelligence reinforce one another, new possibilities for civilisation can emerge."

Envision's three appearances on Fortune's Change the World list reflect the evolution of its innovation journey: from renewable energy innovation in 2021, to large-scale net-zero industrial parks and full-stack green hydrogen technologies in 2024, and now to the convergence of AI and energy. Ultimately, it is a journey to expand the boundaries of what energy can make possible for humanity.

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