European study shows falling prices, rising costs and shortages - findings from independent study presented during World AMR Awareness Week by Viatris and Medicines for Europe

BRUSSELS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week gets underway, the World Health Organization's 2025 Global Antibiotic Resistance Surveillance Report shows that one in six bacterial infections globally is now resistant to antibiotics and that by 2050, AMR could cause 10 million deaths each year and drive $1 trillion in global healthcare costs, (source: WHO) underscoring the urgency of coordinated action.

This means that ensuring sustainable access to essential medicines – including off-patent antibiotics – is as critical as ever.

In the context of AMR Awareness Week, Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, with Medicines for Europe – the voice of the generic, biosimilar, and value-added medicines industries in Europe – present findings from a from an independent study by New Angle, a consulting and research agency, investigating the reasons behind shortages of essential off-patent medicines, with a particular focus on antibiotics.

The study, titled Securing access, improving lives. Strengthening patients' access to off-patent medicines in Europe, is highlighting calls for reforms to national pricing and procurement systems to secure patient access to medicines.

Key Findings

To secure the future for antibiotic availability, as well as other off-patent medicines, in Europe, we call for urgent policy reform that supports economic viability and availability of off-patent medicines like:

"Off-patent antibiotics serve as an essential foundation of healthcare – enabling the routine treatment of infections and forming the established standard for surgical prophylaxis. Our study shows that while prices continue to fall due to current pricing and procurement rules, the costs of making these medicines are rising sharply, threatening their economic viability and availability. Without price and procurement reforms, patients across Europe risk losing access to these treatments, which would undermine public health and accelerate antimicrobial resistance," – Margarida Bajanca, Lead Researcher, New Angle.

"Securing patient access to medicines requires strong and sustainable market policies that reflect the therapeutic value of off-patent medicines, fostering access and supply security for all European patients," – Artur Cwiok, President, Viatris Europe.

"Antibiotics are a cornerstone of public health. The findings in this report should serve as a wake-up call, challenging the value we place on antibiotics to society. This is part of an ever more critical discussion about whether our current pricing policies are doing more damage than good, when we look at the trends toward market consolidation. Policy makers must reform pricing policies that clearly undermine supply security. I hope this year's AMR campaign will provide a catalyst for bold action and reform," says Adrian van den Hoven, Director General of Medicines for Europe.

The study's findings are key as institutions worldwide mark World AMR Awareness Week. For Viatris, the evidence underscores the company's broader AMR efforts matter – from cross-sector collaboration through PLATINEA in Sweden to institutional alignment via the AMR Industry Alliance, and the ongoing work to advance access to both mature and innovative antibiotics. Together, these initiatives complement the study's message: protecting patient access requires both evidence and action – for antibiotics and other essential off-treatments where sustainability challenges threaten availability.

Viatris and Medicines for Europe call on policymakers, healthcare leaders and industry partners to act on the study's evidence and build sustainable systems that secure access to essential antibiotics.

