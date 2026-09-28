FP Markets Wins Forex Broker of the Year at Forex Expo Dubai 2026

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets was named Forex Broker of the Year at Forex Expo Dubai 2026 last week. The award marks another major milestone for the Australia-founded broker, which has built a reputation as one of the industry's most trusted names since 2005.

Held on 22-23 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Forex Expo Dubai is one of the online trading industry's most anticipated gatherings. Now in its ninth edition, this year's event drew a record-breaking turnout of more than 23,000 attendees, bringing together some of the world's leading brokers, fintech professionals, and traders from across the MENA region and beyond.

FP Markets' award follows the company's recent announcement that it has secured a Category 5 Licence from the UAE's Capital Market Authority (CMA). The licence marks a strategic step into the UAE market, expanding the broker's regulatory footprint and reflecting its long-term commitment to the region.

This year marked FP Markets' fifth consecutive appearance at Forex Expo Dubai, with the broker also serving as the event's Elite Sponsor. On the ground, FP Markets Chief Market Analyst, Aaron Hill, hosted two live sessions at the Trader Strategy Hub. FP Markets Group Head of HR & People Culture, Christina Koro, was also honoured with the People & Culture Leadership Award as part of the Women in FX Excellence Awards during the event.

Commenting on the company's latest achievements, FP Markets Chief Marketing Officer, John Lewis, said: 'We believe in a local approach. Every market has its own needs, so we tailor our products, services, and regulatory framework to each region we operate in. Our continued presence at Forex Expo Dubai and our recently secured CMA Category 5 Licence both reflect that commitment to the UAE and the wider region. This year's expo was also a valuable opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to the local market and reinforce our position as a leading trader-first broker. We're proud to leave Dubai as Forex Broker of the Year, and we remain focussed on expanding our offering for traders here and around the world.'

Looking ahead, the company remains driven by its mission to transform trading, continuously refining its product range and trading technology to meet the evolving needs of traders in every region it serves.

About FP Markets

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4/5, TradingView, and cTrader.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

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