Furniture China 2025 Wraps Up New Record at 30th Edition

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China National Furniture Association & Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the 30th edition of Furniture China (SNIEC, 09.10–13) and Maison Shanghai2025 (SWEECC, 09.09–12) held under the theme "BEYOND NEXT", successfully concluded with a vibrant showcase of global design, innovation, and trade.

Record Attendance and International Reach

This year's edition set new records:

Redefining the Global Stage for Furniture & Lifestyle

Across both venues, the exhibitions spanned 350,000 sqm with over 3,200 exhibitors, from finished furniture to raw materials and smart manufacturing. Highlights included the Outdoor & Garden Furniture Pavilion and FMC China & FMC Premium at SNIEC—advancing sustainable, high-quality production industry-wide. By combining sourcing strength with design innovation, Furniture China and Maison Shanghai together advanced their position as a premier global hub for the furniture and lifestyle industry.

At SWEECC, Maison Shanghai showcased over 800 design-driven brands across four thematic zones, inspiring creativity and lifestyle innovation. The H3 Design Highland Pavilion stood out as a major highlight, attracting wide attention from industry leaders, media, and buyers, and setting a new benchmark for design-led exhibitions.

At the same time, Maison Shanghai experienced phenomenal growth, welcoming 47,077 visitors (+55.6%) from 136 countries and regions. Overseas attendance surged by 123% compared to the previous year. The exhibition also launched lifestyle design and cultural creativity, supported by 100+ forums and events. Platforms such as the Gold Idea Design Award, CREDAWARD, Design of Designers (DOD), and the Maison Design Forum highlighting innovation, heritage, sustainability, and East–West exchange.

Extending Connections Beyond the Show Floor

The exhibitions also extended digitally through DTS FurnitureChina APP, enabling year-round business with AI matchmaking, exhibitor catalogs, and seamless connections.

Looking Ahead

With gratitude to all exhibitors, partners, and visitors for making Furniture China's 30th anniversary a success, the organizers look forward to welcoming the global furniture and design community back to Shanghai Pudong in 2026.

Event Info

MAISON SHANGHAI09.07–10 2026 | SWEECCFuture-forward design, lifestyle furnishing, and factory-direct sourcing

FURNITURE CHINA09.08–11 2026 | SNIECFull-spectrum trade show for furniture & materials

DTS Platform:dts.jiagle.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-2025-wraps-up-new-record-at-30th-edition-302565397.html

