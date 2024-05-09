GATORADE® LAUNCHES FUEL TOMORROW, A NEW GLOBAL PLATFORM THAT ADDRESSES EQUITY IN SPORT

Gatorade continues to fuel young adults to keep active to unlock the life-changing power of sport on a global scale.

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To cement Gatorade's commitment to transforming participation in sport across the world, the iconic PepsiCo drinks brand is launching its global programme, Fuel Tomorrow, by committing to help 2,500,000 teens across the world access the life changing power of sport by 2030.

The programme, originally Gatorade's U.S equity in sport platform, is being expanded globally following research conducted by Gatorade. It surveyed 2,500 parents of teens aged 13-17 from numerous markets and identified the biggest barriers preventing teens from playing or staying in sport. These include:

As a result of the survey, the Fuel Tomorrow global platform will roll out three international programmes to address the barriers and gaps found within the research. Kicking off in May, the brand's renowned grassroots football tournament for teens aged 14-16, 5v5, will take place in Bilbao with an all-female tournament and in London with both male and female tournaments. Designed to promote and showcase equal opportunities for young talent, the tournament – now in its seventh year – has been delivering positive formative sporting experiences to thousands of young amateur athletes from all over the world, providing over 151,000 young adults from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to excel to date. This year sees 25,000 teens participating alone!

May will also see an extension of the brand's 'Confidence Coach' initiative following the successful launch with Rachel Yankey and Andriy Shevchenko in 2023. Fuelled by the finding that a lack of confidence within teens has a huge impact on the drop-out rate of sport, this innovative programme aims to inspire future generations by partnering with some of the world's most iconic football players as Confidence Coaches to share their experience first-hand and motivate aspiring players.

The final programme coming later this year will be the 'Fuel Tomorrow Fund'. Created to encourage community integration to cover the cost of equipment and spaces to play sport in low-income areas in key markets.

Speaking about the Fuel Tomorrow programme, VP of Marketing at Gatorade, Bart LaCount says, "Gatorade's Fuel Tomorrow platform embodies our core mission – that is to ignite the potential that is inside each one of us, that can be unleashed through sport and being active. Unfortunately, not everyone has equal access to those opportunities – but at Gatorade, we believe everyone should be able to access sports and we firmly believe that barriers to participation should not exist. Gatorade looks forward to a future in which everyone, everywhere, can unlock the life-changing power of sport."

Gatorade continues its mission to increase participation and to inspire future generations to get active. A brand created, and continuously fuelled, by some of the best scientists in the world - there are many more programmes coming this year to help young people discover the joy of sport and where it can take them.

