Geely Deploys Raytron's Automotive Thermal Camera on LEVC L380 to Reduce Night Collisions

YANTAI, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nighttime and low-light driving remain a inherent hazard on the road. According to the NHTSA, the traffic fatality rate is three times higher at night than during the day. The Geely LEVC L380, a premium electric MPV, tackles the risk with a suite of 28 perception sensors. At the heart of its predictive safety is an advanced Infrared Night Vision System (NVS), powered by a high-performance automotive thermal imaging camera from Raytron. This infrared night vision solution penetrates darkness, fog and glare where naked eyes and conventional optical cameras often fail, enabling reliable pedestrian and obstacle recognition.

3 Key Ways Infrared Night Vision Delivers Safety Around the Clock

Raytron's automotive thermal imaging system serves as a vigilant co-pilot, extending the driver's perception far beyond the reach of headlights.

Your Trusted Partner for Automotive Thermal Cameras — Raytron

Raytron's automotive thermal camera modules are now deployed across a growing number of leading automakers, including including BYD (YangWang U8, Fangchengbao Bao8), Zeely (Zeekr 9X), GWM (Tank 500, Tank 400), Dayun (Yuanhang Series), accelerating the adoption of thermal imaging from luxury vehicles to the mainstream market. Central to Raytron's innovation is its world's first 8μm 1920×1080 uncooled infrared detector, which leverages smaller, denser pixels to greatly clearer and more detailed thermal imagery. Raytron's thermal camera for car also incorporate a shutterless algorithm to eliminate image interruption caused by traditional mechanical shutters. Coupled with Matrix IV Super-Resolution Algorithm, it upscales native 640×512 resolution to near-1080p clarity, significantly boosting target classification accuracy and enabling reliable nighttime pedestrian detection.

