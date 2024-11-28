Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Novembre 2024
comunicato stampa

Grand Opening of Smartee France Office in Paris

28 novembre 2024 | 08.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology recently celebrated the launch of its new Paris office with an elegant gala cruise along the Seine River. This marks Smartee's first permanent presence in France and its third office in Europe.

Located in Paris's 16th arrondissement—a hub for orthodontic expertise—the new office will support dental professionals across France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Tunisia, French-speaking Switzerland, and Algeria. It will offer comprehensive consultations, product demonstrations, and training services for Smartee's cutting-edge clear aligner solutions.

The ceremony was attended by key figures, including Junfeng Yao, Smartee's Founder and CEO; Yves Trin, President of the French Aligner Orthodontic Society (SFOPA); Franck Alem, Mayor for Business and Economy of Paris's 16th arrondissement; and Lili Yin, General Manager of Smartee France. 

In his remarks, Mayor Franck Alem expressed heartfelt appreciation for Smartee choosing the 16th arrondissement for its new office. He emphasized Smartee's significance as an innovative leader in the field of clear aligners and highlighted the positive impact of this new establishment on the local economy. Alem also stressed the importance of collaboration between local government and businesses, reinforcing his commitment to supporting pro-business initiatives in the region.

Junfeng Yao, Founder and CEO of Smartee, emphasized the importance of this milestone:

"The opening of this office is a significant milestone for Smartee as it marks our first permanent presence in France and our third office in Europe. The French doctors we have met have been incredibly welcoming, and we deeply value every doctor we collaborate with, whether from hospitals, large clinic chains, or independent private practices."

Yves Trin, President of the French Aligner Orthodontic Society (SFOPA), highlighted the significance of Smartee's entry into the French market:

"The arrival of a new player like Smartee will undoubtedly stimulate innovation in the French clear aligner market, benefiting both orthodontists and their patients. Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to visit Smartee's Shanghai office and intelligent factories and attend a two-day congress in China. In my opinion, Smartee's strength lies in its ability to bring innovative devices to the market, which will positively impact French dental professionals."

Lili Yin, General Manager of Smartee France, expressed her vision for Smartee France:

"The French orthodontic market is highly complex and diverse. With the opening of our Paris office, we aim to offer tailored support, including designated customer assistance, clinical guidance, and technology workshops, to address the varied needs of local doctors. Additionally, practitioners in French-speaking regions will benefit from faster delivery times, thanks to our factory in Spain."

The gala cruise offered a stunning setting to commemorate Smartee's 20 years of milestones and growth. Against the backdrop of Paris's iconic landmarks, guests celebrated this new chapter in Smartee's expansion while discussing the future of orthodontics and the potential for deeper collaboration between Smartee and French practitioners.

As Smartee looks ahead, the company remains committed to advancing orthodontic care through innovation, customer-focused service, and a deep understanding of local market needs.

For more information about Smartee, visit www.smarteealigners.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tkn0znCKM3EPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569077/image_5022954_11768132.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569078/DSC02438.jpg

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-of-smartee-france-office-in-paris-302318135.html

in Evidenza