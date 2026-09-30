Guesty® and Column partner to modernize the financial back office of vacation rentals management

The partnership brings purpose-built banking to Guesty customers now: deposit and trust accounts for U.S. operators today, with deeper Guesty integration planned as the next phase

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty® the AI platform for short-term rentals, and Column N.A., the nationally chartered bank built for modern financial products, today announced a partnership to modernize the financial back office for professional property managers.

Column was built from the ground up to power modern finance, with its own core, ledger and direct connections to global payment networks. It processes more than $4.5 trillion in transaction volume annually, and provides banking infrastructure for some of the world's most sophisticated technology and financial companies.

The initial partnership focuses on purpose-built banking for eligible Guesty customers in the United States and internationally. At launch, operators can open Column deposit and trust accounts designed for fiduciary workflows: separated trust and operating funds, role-based permissions and approval controls, and pass-through FDIC insurance for owner funds, subject to applicable requirements and limits. Mutual customers also receive direct access to Column's APIs for programmatic banking, paired with white-glove support from a dedicated property management banking team.

Property managers are financial operators. They collect guest payments, safeguard owner funds, pay vendors, reconcile accounts and distribute proceeds. Guesty already powers many of those workflows through payments, accounting, owner financial management and capital products. Column adds banking built for complex financial and fiduciary operations.

"Property managers are already running sophisticated financial operations inside Guesty. Their banking should be able to keep up," said Yair Holtzer, Chief Revenue Officer of Guesty. "Column gives our customers a banking option built for their business today, and a foundation to make financial operations more connected over time."

"Traditional banking wasn't designed to handle the complexity of vacation rental management, where operators manage owner funds, guest payments, OTA reconciliation and compliance every day," said George Cheng, GM and Head of Vertical Solutions of Column. "Guesty is already automating these workflows, and with this new partnership, Column is proud to offer eligible Guesty customers bank accounts that can finally keep up with their business, save time, and cut costs."

Both Guesty and Column are built on open APIs. The companies plan to use them to build native integrations over time, starting with automated bank reconciliation for trust accounting and faster owner distributions, cutting manual financial work and connecting banking activity directly to the workflows operators already run in Guesty.

About Guesty®

Guesty is the AI platform for short-term rentals, where a coordinated system of AI agents works across revenue, guest communication, operations, and finance so property managers and hosts can grow without growing complexity. Trained on more than a decade of real STR operations data, Guesty's agents don't just suggest actions, they carry them out, with you in control.

Guesty has the largest R&D team in the industry, having shipped more than 400 product features in the past year, and is the engine inside 500,000+ properties across 100+ countries. The company is integrated with every major OTA, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Engineered for global operators, the platform runs under rigorous data governance requirements, providing the industry's most trusted, compliance-certified infrastructure.

Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Fund, Inovia Capital, DFO Management, Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, and Flashpoint, Guesty's global team is pioneering the agentic era of hospitality, building what comes after tools.

https://www.guesty.com/

About Column

Column N.A., Member FDIC, is a nationally chartered bank built for businesses with complex fiduciary responsibilities, from fintech platforms moving money at scale to property managers safeguarding client funds. Founded by Plaid co-founder William Hockey, Column built its own core, ledger, and technology stack without legacy banking middleware.

Today, Column processes more than $4.5 trillion in annual transaction volume and provides banking infrastructure to companies including Brex, Bilt, Mercury, Ramp, Rippling, and Wise. Column's dedicated property management banking team brings that same infrastructure to trust-account management, owner disbursements, reconciliation, and real-time financial operations.

https://column.com/property-management/

Media contacts

press@guesty.com press@column.com

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