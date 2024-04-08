Cerca nel sito
 
HAVIT's Innovative Audio Products Shine at International Electronics Trade Shows

08 aprile 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, a series of international electronics trade shows including Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show, Hong Kong Electronics Fair, the 135th Canton Fair, ICTCOMM VIETNAM 2024, COMPUTEX TAIPEI, GITEX Africa 2024, and other international trade shows, will be held. In recent years, HAVIT has been continuously bringing forth innovative smart product achievements, covering product lines such as audio devices, gaming peripherals, mobile accessories, and smart life electronics products. As a smart electronic consumer brand, HAVIT will showcase three core innovative products at international electronics exhibitions, demonstrating HAVIT's latest achievements and technological strength in smart technology.

One of the audio device products not to be missed at the exhibition is the H655BT Hybrid Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. This product underwent a second upgrade iteration, resulting in a hexagon warrior product. Due to its outstanding audio quality with Hi-Res Audio certification, exclusive HAVIT APP, advanced hybrid noise cancelling technology, HAVIT smart aesthetic design, 76-hour super-long battery life, and comfortable wearing experience, it has become a popular choice for consumers once launched.

OPENBUDS 1 Open-Ear Clip Headphones are another highly anticipated innovative product this year. With a fusion of Eastern modern minimalist aesthetics in its fashionable design, it won the iF Design Award 2024 and Muse Design Awards 2023. It adopts advanced directional audio technology to accurately deliver sound to users' ears. Meanwhile, the open-ear design makes it more comfortable to wear and safer for sports and travel.

In the field of gaming peripherals, HAVIT is also constantly innovating. The latest FUXI-H7 RGB Wireless Gaming Headphones are the first gaming headphones to feature 5-mode connectivity. It is also compatible with various gaming devices, allowing users to switch between different devices quickly. Its spatial audio can provide players with immersive gaming sound effects, providing a more thrilling gaming experience.

In addition to its reliable product development capabilities, HAVIT is constructing a smart factory covering tens of thousands of square meters in China, to comprehensively prompt digital transformation and improve its product manufacturing capabilities. By integrating the global value chain and omni-channel marketing resource network, HAVIT continues to create value for business partnerships and consumers and improve their experiences.

HAVIT welcomes customers to the booth to experience new products and discuss cooperation. Join HAVIT as a collaborator, and create a bright future together. Look forward to seeing you!

CONTACT: Iris Li, marketing02@havit.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375217/HAVIT_s_smart_tour.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/havits-innovative-audio-products-shine-at-international-electronics-trade-shows-302103678.html

