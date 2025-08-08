HDBank Hits Record H1 Pre-tax Profit

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 7August 2025 - HDBank (HoSE: HDB) has reported a record pre-tax profit of VND10.1 trillion (US$383 million) for the first half of 2025, up 23.3 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong digital transformation, robust credit growth, and prudent risk management.

In Q2 alone, the bank posted VND4.7 trillion ($179 million) in pre-tax profit. Total operating income grew 30 per cent to nearly VND20.8 trillion ($791 million), supported by a 15.8 per cent rise in net interest income and a 210 per cent surge in non-interest income, notably from digital banking and forex trading.

Digitalisation enhanced cost efficiency, with the cost-to-income ratio falling to 25.5 per cent. HDBank maintained high profitability with a return on equity (ROE) of 26.5 per cent and return on assets (ROA) of 2.2 per cent.

As of June 30, total assets stood at VND784 trillion ($29.8 billion), up 12.4 per cent year-to-date. Customer deposits reached VND664 trillion ($25.2 billion), rising 7 per cent, while outstanding loans climbed 18.2 per cent to over VND517 trillion ($19.6 billion), nearly double the sector-wide growth. Credit was channeled to infrastructure, manufacturing, consumption, and low-risk sectors.

Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was kept low at 1.94 per cent, and the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) exceeded 13 per cent under Basel II.

The bank continued to support key government and central bank programmes, including loans for affordable housing, digital infrastructure, high-tech agriculture, and green finance.

Subsidiaries under HD Financial Group also recorded strong performances. HD SAISON served 15.5 million customers across 27,100 service points, with a H1 pre-tax profit of VND709 billion ($26.9 million), up 18 per cent. Vikki Digital Bank, formerly Đông Á Bank, surpassed one million app downloads in five months. HD Securities reported VND382 billion ($14.5 million) in profit and an ROE of 29 per cent, ranking among the top 10 most profitable brokerages.

Digital channels contributed 75 per cent of new customer acquisitions in Q2, while 94 per cent of individual transactions were made online. The bank continues to expand its digital ecosystem with AI-driven solutions and advanced platforms.

HDBank recently received several prestigious awards, including from Forbes Vietnam and the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards 2025.

