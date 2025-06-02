circle x black
Martedì 03 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 09:22
Comunicato stampa

Hello Masters: the professional revolution for people with 20+ years' experience is underway

02 giugno 2025 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if 20 years' experience finally became a strategic advantage rather than a drag on a CV? This is the challenge taken up by Hello Masters, the first professional social network designed for talents who are in the second phase of their career.

Where experience is a driving force. Far from age clichés, Hello Masters values agility, transmission and impact. Created by Blandine Mercier (former GM at the Marcel agency - Publicis) and Christophe Serret (former CTO, Marcel), the network is aimed at executives, managers, consultants, directors and entrepreneurs who are ready to write a new chapter.

"You don't endure the second half of your career. You steer it." - Blandine Mercier

A future-proof platform

Hello Masters is not just another platform: it's a customized network, with tools adapted to enhanced careers:

Members also have access to premium content (articles, podcasts, webinars), personalized pitches and a "Deals" area with negotiated offers.

Free registration at https://www.hello-masters.com 

A key player of the demographic transition

To mitigate the risk of massive loss of critical skills, Hello Masters works alongside companies, institutions and regions to :

"Don't be a quota. Be a driving force."

Taking back control of your story

Hello Masters takes a different approach at career paths: careers can be read in terms of skill clusters and the desire to pass on skills. New dynamics for a new era of work.

About Launched in September 2024, Hello Masters is a digital network that values expertise, supports transitions and builds a fairer, more inclusive work ecosystem.

Press contact:  yasmina@lanouvelle-agence.com / jessica@lanouvelle-agence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698015/Hello_Masters_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hello-masters-the-professional-revolution-for-people-with-20-years-experience-is-underway-302468512.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
