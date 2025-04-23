Homestyler Makes Splash at Milan Design Week with AI Breakthroughs

MILANO, Italy, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salone del Mobile Milano, the most influential annual event in global furniture and interior design, opened its 2025 edition with Chinese design-tech brands Homestyler and Easyhome Gorgeous Home (GOHO) making a high-profile return. Following the debut of their Global Partnership Program at last year's fair, the companies marked their presence with the "AI for Design, Innovation for Future" launch event and the Easyhome GOHO product showcase at the world's leading design exhibition.

Homestyler unveiled groundbreaking AI-powered design solutions and global supply chain—previously featured at NVIDIA GTC 2025—while welcoming new partners through live signings for their Global Partnership Program. Simultaneously, a cross-border furniture trading supply chain was launched that allows consumers a "what you see is what you get" experience, along with the online design service that helps homeowners easily find ideal designers around the globe.

The brand also announced the launch of the Homestyler AI Design Awards (AIDA), an open competition inviting designers, academics and enthusiasts worldwide to explore AI's transformative role in shaping architecture and interior design. "We stand at an inflection point," said the AI researcher and the AIDA judge from Zaha Hadid Architects, "where AI represents not just a trend, but a paradigm shift in how we conceive spaces."

As a market leader in 3D cloud design for home decor and interior design, Homestyler originated from Autodesk in 2009, a global giant in 3D design software. With a global footprint spanning over 220 countries and regions, and a significant market presence in the US, Italy, the UK, France, and Brazil, the platform is available in 14 languages and has over 18 million users worldwide.

Homestyler's 3D cloud design tools, driven by pioneering AI technology, deliver unmatched intelligence and efficiency. Unlike traditional floor planning software, Homestyler's AI-driven platform empowers users with a streamlined workflow for 3D spatial design, modeling, image and video rendering, truly democratizing access to creative design.

The platform offers an array of advanced features including multi-floor editing, custom furniture, tile flooring and full-home customization options, as well as smooth rendering and versatile marketing video production capabilities. To further improve design efficiency, the platform includes AI capabilities such as AI Designer, AI Decor, and Home Copilot, serving as a creative assistant, efficiency booster, and learning assistant.

At the "AI For Design" Interactive Zone, attendees marveled at the cutting-edge technology on interactive and immersive experience. Homestyler showcased its latest AI-powered solutions—including Home Copilot, AI Modeler, XR Immersia and Smart Shopping Guide—directly addressing key industry challenges, such as the design-reality gap and expectation-delivery mismatch in home design and furnishing. By integrating AI technologies across the design process, Homestyler is poised to reshape the industry, transforming how spaces are conceived and delivered.

