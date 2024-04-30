HONGQI Global Partners Gathering 2024: Together We Win, Shape The Future

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HONGQI Global Partner Conference 2024" convened at the China World Hotel, marking a pivotal moment for the luxury automotive brand. With the theme "Together We Win, Shape the Future", the conference brought together nearly 200 attendees representing HONGQI's global partners to chart the course for the brand's development in the year ahead.

The conference kicked off with strategic discussions on "Win-Win 2.0". This session delved into HONGQI's detailed development plans for 2024 and reflected on the achievements in overseas sales targets during 2023.

Throughout the past year, HONGQI has successively entered 10 countries, including Germany and Denmark, bringing its total overseas channel network to 28 countries and regions with 128 stores, ensuring complete coverage in key markets. Moreover, HONGQI's strategic partnerships have facilitated its first-ever assembly production outside of China, marking a significant milestone towards overseas manufacturing and sales. Recognized for its elegance and prestige, HONGQI has earned partnerships with esteemed platforms like Nervora & Vogue Arabia, and Ekornes & IMG Comfort, solidifying its status as a globally recognized car brand.

The brand's dedication to excellence has been further underscored by the successful launch of the new H5 in the Middle East, garnering accolades such as the Saudi National Automotive Award. Additionally, the establishment of strategically positioned spare parts warehouses in the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates has contributed to an estimated 95% satisfaction rate for spare parts availability, resulting in substantial reductions in supply cycles and a marked enhancement of global service capabilities.

During the conference, HONGQI disclosed its development plan for the next five years to global partners, anchored by the singular goal of exceeding one million global sales by 2028. In terms of product development, HONGQI commits to introducing at least 12 new models overseas over the next five years, including six new energy vehicles, three energy-efficient models, and three ultra-luxurious models under the "HONGQI Golden Sunflower" lineup, expanding its product matrix to "7+7+3". Additionally, HONGQI will accelerate the adaptation of PHEV, REEV, and right-hand-drive models, ensuring comprehensive coverage from B-segment to E-segment and from electric to hybrid, catering to diverse market demands.

In terms of production capacity, HONGQI will establish six major base clusters in Southeast Asia, Europe, Central Asia, and Latin America, with an annual production capacity exceeding 100,000 vehicles per base, ensuring localized product offerings to meet regional preferences.

Building on its commitment to innovation and sustainability, HONGQI remains steadfast in shaping the future of luxury automotive, setting new standards of excellence, and delivering unparalleled experiences to customers worldwide.

