Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 11:01
Huawei Announces Flash Forward Action Plan to Help Enterprises Address Data Challenges in the Intelligent Era

05 marzo 2024 | 08.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei unveiled its Flash Forward action plan, which promotes actions related to three key areas, namely, all flash for all scenarios, greenness and sustainability, and data resilience and reliability, to help enterprises address various data challenges in the intelligent era.

Thanks to its high performance, low power consumption, and high reliability, flash storage is now widely used in multiple core-enterprise-application scenarios. According to Gartner, the global all-flash storage market will account for more than 90% of the storage market by 2026.

Huawei's Flash Forward action plan proposes actions related to three key areas in order to lead the non-stop innovation of the storage industry:

1. All flash for all scenarios

To meet data processing requirements in different industry and service application scenarios, Huawei proposes F2F2X, which advocates all-flash storage for production, backup, and archiving. Huawei has also launched a series of next-gen flash storage products:

2. Greenness and sustainability

Huawei Data Storage adopts a series of innovative measures to improve resource utilization and reduce the impact on the environment. These measures include:

3. Data resilience and reliability

Huawei is committed to building a stable and reliable data foundation to help enterprise users effectively protect their data assets.

Michael Qiu, President of Huawei Global Data Storage Marketing & Solution Sales, said, "We hope to inspire customers in various industries to build an efficient, green, resilient, and reliable data infrastructure through our actions related to Flash Forward action plan. This will allow technological innovation to truly benefit industries, helping more enterprises accelerate digital transformation and realize intelligent upgrade."

For more details about Huawei Data Storage, please visit Link.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354540/HUAWEI_MWC_data_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354541/HUAWEI_MWC_data_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-announces-flash-forward-action-plan-to-help-enterprises-address-data-challenges-in-the-intelligent-era-302079451.html

