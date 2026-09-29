Hyland Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment

With the Hyland Content Innovation Cloud, enterprises are able to activate their unstructured data and turn this into content intelligence to power governed, trusted agentic automation

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in driving enterprise scale content intelligence and automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape evaluated Hyland and positioned the company in the Leader Category, with its vendor profile noting Hyland's key strengths, including workflow automation, content federation, and agentic AI strategy.

"As enterprises push to deploy AI at scale across their organizations, the ones that succeed won't be those with access to the newest model, but those that can connect their AI to the insights and context locked away in their unstructured content," said Matisha Ladiwala, GM, VP of product management at Hyland. "The Hyland Content Innovation Cloud enables enterprises to unlock unstructured content, turning what was once a static repository of enterprise artifacts into strategic asset that powers every AI agent across the enterprise to drive trusted, governed outcomes."

The Hyland Content Innovation Cloud exists to federate content across the repositories organizations already rely on and trust, such as OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo, and SharePoint, without forcing disruptive migrations or data consolidation, and layering governed, agentic AI directly on top of it. This is what makes true content intelligence and automation possible, so AI can act on it responsibly, with a governed trail behind every decision an agent makes. That combination of open, federated access to content paired with enforceable governance, is the foundation of the content-powered agentic enterprise, and it's why Hyland's the path to trustworthy AI at scale runs through activating the content an organization already has.

According to the IDC report, "the Content Innovation Cloud is architected around openness, interoperability, and customer control over content and infrastructure. It federates content across native and third-party repositories, such as OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo, and SharePoint, whether cloud, on premises, or hybrid, without requiring migration or data consolidation."

Key Strengths Identified by IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape identified three areas of strength that differentiates Hyland in the market:

Proof, Not Just Promise

Hyland believes the IDC MarketScape's assessment extends beyond strategy to real-world results. The report notes that "Shriners Children's healthcare system is using Hyland OnBase to automate clinical documentation across parallel electronic medical record environments during its multiyear Epic transformation. With OnBase and its native integrations, Shriners processed more than 11,600 clinical documents and orchestrated over 30,000 HL7 messages end to end, supporting more than 2,300 clinicians with documentation available at the point of care."

The IDC MarketScape also notes that "midsize and large enterprise organizations should consider Hyland for the breadth of its solutions, particularly for its domain-specific workflows in regulated industries such as healthcare, government, banking, insurance, and higher education." It further notes that "Hyland delivers a model-agnostic AI platform that embeds LLM and GenAI capabilities directly within workflows and content-driven processes while enforcing governance across the content life cycle."

For more information, visit Hyland.com.

SourceIDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, September 2026, IDC #US54137426

About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About HylandHyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:Jason Gerdonjason.gerdon@hyland.com

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