ITG's Storyteq named a Gartner® Leader in DAM

LONDON and CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ITG's Storyteq has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Asset Management, following its recognition as a Leader in CMP earlier this year.

This is the second year in a row that the technology research and advisory firm has acknowledged Storyteq as a Leader in the fiercely competitive DAM space, with ITG attributing its success to its use of advanced AI in areas such as smart tagging for enhanced search and analyzing multiple data sources to suggest the best content for every customer communication.

Says ITG CEO Andrew Swinand, "we are delighted with our DAM Leaders Quadrant position that Storyteq DAM has placed furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis.

"Our strategy is to develop Storyteq as the backbone of an AI-enabled content ecosystem. While many companies are investing in Generative AI, poor implementation strategies mean only 5% of AI pilot projects are delivering value.

"Our approach aims to take that to 100% by leveraging the power of AI to better organize and manage content at scale."

In March 2025, Storyteq was also named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CMP where it again placed furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis.

Adds Swinand, "we believe being seen as a Leader in both DAM and CMP confirms that we are right to pursue our AI-enabled, object-oriented approach to content that manages the entire content lifecycle from strategy, planning and content workflows to asset management, deployment and performance analytics.

"A core Storyteq strength has always been its enterprise-class configurability and scalability, enabling it to offer worldwide enterprise support by meeting the unique needs of every business, no matter how many users, brands and markets it has."

Storyteq has also been developed to connect and work seamlessly with adjacent platforms to unify all global enterprise activity and data.

Says Swinand, "I'm hugely proud of our teams and their drive for continuous innovation for making this recognition possible."

Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ITG

ITG is the leading, AI-enabled Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers engaging content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Microsoft, Samsung, Haleon, KFC and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices; ITG is part of the Bridgepoint portfolio of companies.

About Storyteq

Storyteq is ITG's market-leading AI-enabled Content Marketing Platform and Enterprise DAM. It unifies marketing operations and drives efficiencies across every stage of the content journey, enabling marketers to create more and better content for less. Storyteq's Enterprise solution is configurable to every enterprise's unique way of working, no matter how complex the operation, number of brands or regions in which it operates. It is also available as a preconfigured Storyteq Professional product.

