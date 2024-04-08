Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 11:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

JA Solar Launches Global Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Green Development Initiative

08 aprile 2024 | 10.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a prominent leader in the PV industry, has taken the lead in launching a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development of industrial and commercial enterprises on a global scale. Partnering with over thirty enterprises worldwide, the initiative seeks to bridge sectoral divides and industry chain barriers, paving the way for green and low-carbon development strategies for industrial and commercial enterprises.

The initiative, titled Global Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Green Development Initiative, underscores the urgent need for collective action in combating climate change. Through this collaboration, JA Solar and its partners are committed to raising awareness about low-carbon environmental practices, advancing energy efficiency and emission reduction efforts, foster the development of a circular economy, and prioritizing the use of green energy through technological innovation.

Acknowledging climate change as one of the paramount challenges of our time, JA Solar's leadership in this endeavor underscores the critical role of rallying the global industrial and commercial sectors to effect substantial change. Through the synergy of their collective knowledge and resources, the coalition endeavors to forge a green, low-carbon value chain, making a substantial contribution to the worldwide shift towards a sustainable economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381110/JA_Solar_Launches_Global_Industrial_and_Commercial_Enterprises_Green_Development_Initiative.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-launches-global-industrial-and-commercial-enterprises-green-development-initiative-302110227.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente ICT ICT Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Enterprises Green industry chain barriers lead in launching global scale
Vedi anche
Stellantis, Tajani: "Ha vincoli di coscienza, investa in Italia"
Fiorella Mannoia compie 70 anni: da Cortellesi a Turci, gli auguri di amici e colleghi - Video
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza