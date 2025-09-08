JEGI LEONIS CLOSES MERGER AND INTRODUCES NEW BRANDING AMID RECORD DEAL FLOW

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI LEONIS (www.JL-co.com), a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries, has unveiled new branding following its successful merger. As this new chapter begins, the firm continues pacing for record deal flow in 2025.

The combined firm brings nearly 40 years of M&A leadership, experience, and deep domain expertise to provide unconflicted, bespoke solutions to maximize clients' value. The firm has completed more than 900 transactions and will continue to focus on deals across a broader range of sectors.

"Since joining forces earlier this year, we have seen tremendous success from the hard work of our team members," said Robert Koven, Co-CEO & Managing Director of JEGI LEONIS "I'm excited to see how we can build on our accomplishments as we look toward the future under our new identity."

With a global team of sector experts, JEGI LEONIS has a major presence in New York, London, Boston and San Francisco. The firm's team of bankers have worked for leading investment banks, as well as financial and strategic players across each of its key verticals, directly contributing to their skills and experience to help clients meet their goals. This global talent pool not only diversifies expertise, but ensures emerging perspectives and nuanced industry knowledge are tapped to enhance client success, foster innovation and keep the firm at the forefront of market trends.

"We are excited to begin this new chapter in our firm's storied history," added Wilma Jordan, JEGI LEONIS's Executive Chair "While our name and look might be changing, our long-standing commitment to guiding our clients through dealmaking and value creation remains the same."

Scott Mozarsky, Co-CEO & Managing Director, and Doug Stowe, President & COO, join in leading JEGI LEONIS's global efforts. The firm is supported by a team of 80 professionals worldwide who are dedicated to maintaining the firm's client-centric, best practice approach.

JEGI LEONIS has advised on 20 deals year-to-date and is on track to close 40 by year end.

For further information, please contact Kelsey Haar at khaar@JL-co.com or visit www.JL-co.com.

About JEGI LEONISJEGI LEONIS is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries. We advise founders, investors, and global corporations on a range of transactions, including buyside and sellside M&A, recapitalizations, divestitures, and debt advisory solutions. Headquartered in New York, our global team of over 80 professionals provides deep sector expertise which enhances the tailored support for each client and drives overall value. For more information, please visit www.JL-co.com.

ContactKelsey Haar, Chief Marketing Officer+1 212 754 0710 | khaar@JL-co.com | www.JL-co.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767184/JEGI_LEONIS_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.