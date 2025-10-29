circle x black
Jobomax Global Announces Strategic Investment in Kola Global

29 ottobre 2025 | 15.15
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobomax Global is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Kola Global, a technology partner since 2021. This milestone formalizes our long-standing collaboration and positions both companies for accelerated growth.

This investment represents Jobomax's commitment to building and scaling technology solutions that strengthen our real estate platform and deliver greater value to our customers, investors, and partners.

Kola serves as the backbone of technology for Jobomax Global, powering the systems that keep our operations running seamlessly:

Our joint focus will be on:

"Having a stake in Kola Global positions us well for rapid growth," said John Block, Chief Investment Officer of Jobomax Global. "We're confident this partnership will help us better serve our buyers and institutional investors as we expand."

"The entire team at Kola is excited about the opportunity to work more closely with Jobomax as we make additional investments in our platform to deliver solutions for managing investment relationships in emerging and frontier markets," added Ameet Dhillon, Kola co-founder and CEO.

Jobomax and Kola Global will begin immediate collaboration on platform enhancements, with a strong emphasis on portfolio analytics to support upcoming financing initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.jobomax.com and www.kolaglobal.net. For media inquiries, please contact Robert Hornsby (robert.hornsby@jobomax.com) or Ameet Dhillon (ameet@kolaglobal.net).

