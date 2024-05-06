Cerca nel sito
 
JOY GROUP Ranks 70th in the WWD Beauty Inc Top 100, Moving Up the Ranking by 16 Positions

06 maggio 2024
SHANGHAI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2024, the internationally renowned fashion media WWD (Women's Wear Daily) released "The 2023 WWD Beauty Inc Top 100" list. Shanghai Juyi Cosmetics Co., Ltd. ("JOY GROUP"), demonstrating steady market growth, secured the 70th position. This marks the company's second consecutive year among the top 100 global beauty companies, advancing 16 places from its previous 86th rank.

In the 2022 ranking, JOY GROUP made its debut on the list and was also placed 9th in the Beauty's Top 10 Sales Gainers. Being listed for two consecutive years fully demonstrates JOY GROUP's steady growth and expanding influence on the international beauty stage, showcasing the strength of Chinese beauty to both domestic and international audiences.

As a respected publication known as the "Bible of Fashion", WWD holds considerable influence within the fashion world. The Top 100 Beauty Companies List, an annual ranking by WWD Beauty Inc of the world's largest beauty companies by sales, is a highly respected authority on the global beauty sector.

About JOY GROUP

JOY GROUP is Asia's leading beauty company on a mission to "Create a world of beauty that brings joy to everyone." The group encompasses three major brands: JUDYDOLL, JOOCYEE, and René Furterer (China operations). JOY GROUP's products range from cosmetics to hair and scalp care.

In 2023, JOY GROUP surpassed total retail sales of US$450M (RMB 3B), accompanied by a revenue milestone of US$360M (RMB 2.61B), showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth of 48% (excluding René Furterer). JOY GROUP now ranks No. 2 among Chinese domestic players in colour cosmetics, reinforcing its leading position within the industry.

JOY GROUP now manages an extensive network including flagship stores in major e-commerce platforms, over 50 offline boutiques, and a nationwide presence in over 10,000 offline cosmetic stores across China. Additionally, with its wholly owned cosmetics factory and laboratories, JOY GROUP boasts the capabilities of a full turn-key supply chain, including research & development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales.

Since 2020, JOY GROUP has actively expanded its reach into overseas markets, building a solid presence in Japan and ASEAN markets. The GROUP aims to further extend its presence to high-growth potential markets such as the United States, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit www.joy-group.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405203/JOY_GROUP_Ranks_70th_WWD_Beauty_Inc_Top_100.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joy-group-ranks-70th-in-the-wwd-beauty-inc-top-100-moving-up-the-ranking-by-16-positions-302136631.html

