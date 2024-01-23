Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Kardex and Addverb start partnership in the area of intralogistics software

23 gennaio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kardex has agreed a strategic partnership with Addverb in the area of intralogistics software. Addverb is a leading global robotics and warehouse automation company based in India. The cooperation combines Kardex's expertise in the area of compact storage systems with Addverb's outstanding warehouse management technology. Addverb's highly innovative warehouse management system is based on a modern microservices architecture and fully operable in the cloud.

The partnership between Kardex and Addverb enables an integrated and efficient solution package with the latest technologies in the area of warehouse management and automation. The overall package of Addverb software and Kardex storage systems offers seamlessly integrated and optimized storage processes for companies of all sizes in all industries.

Addverb's warehouse management solution is based on a microservices architecture that makes it seamlessly scalable and extremely flexible. In addition to which it features a user-friendly interface that eases the implementation and administration. With its algorithms optimizing the handling of resources and materials, the Addverb system ensures optimized workflows and greater productivity. The cloud-based architecture meanwhile guarantees global access and real-time data for optimal decision-making with the highest possible security standards.

The partnership between Kardex and Addverb is an important step forward in the advancement and innovation of warehouse management technologies. Both companies are convinced that their joint effort will contribute to boosting the efficiency and agility of companies worldwide.

"Thanks to the partnership with Addverb, we are able to offer our clients one of the most advanced warehouse management solutions for highly efficient storage. The combination of our technologies will set new standards in the integration of logistics systems"emphasizes Dr. Volker Jungbluth, Head of Corporate Technology at Kardex.

The strategic partnership enables extensive synergies between the two companies. "Together with Kardex, we will be able to offer our clients first-class solutions that will revolutionize their warehousing processes and make them more competitive",says Pieter Feenstra, CEO Addverb EMEA.

For more information on Kardex and Addverb as well as their products and services, please visit the official websites at www.kardex.com and www.addverb.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323008/Addverb_X_Kardex.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Devishi Arora | devishi.arora@addverb.com | +91 9319702055

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kardex-and-addverb-start-partnership-in-the-area-of-intralogistics-software-302040042.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza management system start partnership gestione management
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio
News to go
Crosetto: "All'Italia comando tattico missione Ue Aspides in Mar Rosso"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza