Kardex and Addverb start partnership in the area of intralogistics software

ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kardex has agreed a strategic partnership with Addverb in the area of intralogistics software. Addverb is a leading global robotics and warehouse automation company based in India. The cooperation combines Kardex's expertise in the area of compact storage systems with Addverb's outstanding warehouse management technology. Addverb's highly innovative warehouse management system is based on a modern microservices architecture and fully operable in the cloud.

The partnership between Kardex and Addverb enables an integrated and efficient solution package with the latest technologies in the area of warehouse management and automation. The overall package of Addverb software and Kardex storage systems offers seamlessly integrated and optimized storage processes for companies of all sizes in all industries.

Addverb's warehouse management solution is based on a microservices architecture that makes it seamlessly scalable and extremely flexible. In addition to which it features a user-friendly interface that eases the implementation and administration. With its algorithms optimizing the handling of resources and materials, the Addverb system ensures optimized workflows and greater productivity. The cloud-based architecture meanwhile guarantees global access and real-time data for optimal decision-making with the highest possible security standards.

The partnership between Kardex and Addverb is an important step forward in the advancement and innovation of warehouse management technologies. Both companies are convinced that their joint effort will contribute to boosting the efficiency and agility of companies worldwide.

"Thanks to the partnership with Addverb, we are able to offer our clients one of the most advanced warehouse management solutions for highly efficient storage. The combination of our technologies will set new standards in the integration of logistics systems"emphasizes Dr. Volker Jungbluth, Head of Corporate Technology at Kardex.

The strategic partnership enables extensive synergies between the two companies. "Together with Kardex, we will be able to offer our clients first-class solutions that will revolutionize their warehousing processes and make them more competitive",says Pieter Feenstra, CEO Addverb EMEA.

For more information on Kardex and Addverb as well as their products and services, please visit the official websites at www.kardex.com and www.addverb.com.

