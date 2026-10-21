KingClean Debuts at the 140th Canton Fair with One-Stop ODM Solutions for Global Brands

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KingClean, a global leader in home appliances and cleaning solutions, showcased its latest smart home product line at the 140th Canton Fair, which includes cleaning appliances, kitchen and coffee equipment, drinking equipment, personal care and air comfort products. During the exhibition, KingClean held in-depth discussions with global channel partners at Booths E30–36 and F13–19, Hall 2.2, Zone A.

KingClean showcased over 40 innovative products. The cleaning appliances exhibition area covers cordless stick vacuum cleaners with docking stations, upright 3-in-1 wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner with steam, spot cleaner with steam, cordless mattress cleaners and canister. The kitchen appliance exhibition area showcases products such as cooking robot, commercial blenders, and fully automatic coffee machines. The water & beverage solutions area presents desktop intelligent water purifiers with functions of water purification, sparkling water, ice making, and tea brewing. In addition, KingClean balances personal care with environmental comfort, showcasing water-ion turbofan hair dryers, desktop air purifiers, and smart air circulation fans.

The collaboration between high-performance cleaning equipment and intelligent base stations is the key direction of this exhibition. The exhibits include cordless vacuum cleaners equipped with high-power motors, dust‑cup or dust‑bag docking stations, charging and automatic cleaning functions, as well as floor cleaning vacuum cleaners that integrate functions of steam cleaning, automatic water refilling, and hot air drying. Multiple reference models intuitively demonstrate how the same technology platform can flexibly adapt to different power levels, structural schemes, and accessory configurations.

KingClean also showcased a series of home fully automatic coffee machines, smoothies and ice-making equipment, as well as desktop intelligent beverage purifiers that supported flexible combinations of sparkling water, ice water, tea brewing, and coffee related modules in the beverage area. These exhibits could be further customized based on the customer's beverage menus, usage frequency, and after-sales mode.

"We connect globally through innovative products, focusing on smart solutions that improve life and strengthen our leadership in the smart home industry" said Nate Yang, Senior Marketing Director at KingClean Electric Co., Ltd.

About KingClean

KingClean was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China. The company specializes in high-end smart home appliances and mechatronic products, with motor as our core technology.

For more information, visit http://www.kingclean.com.

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