circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Körber achieves top "Platinum" rating in CyberVadis rating 2025

04 dicembre 2025 | 12.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber was awarded the Platinum Medal for its outstanding achievements in cybersecurity in the voluntary CyberVadis rating 2025. This rating surpasses the company's previous ratings.

CyberVadis, a subsidiary of EcoVadis, is one of the leading platforms for cybersecurity assessments. Its rating focuses particularly on a company's information security management system. Körber underwent this comprehensive audit for the third time and received the top rating "Platinum" for the first time this year, after receiving two gold medals. CyberVadis awards the platinum certificate to companies that demonstrate exceptional maturity in cybersecurity. This award confirms that cybersecurity is a high priority for Körber and an integral part of its business model.

What is being evaluated?

The CyberVadis rating is based on international standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and covers four core areas:

"Our continuously improving CyberVadis rating demonstrates our commitment to cybersecurity. We are constantly expanding our infrastructure and processes to increase the resilience of our business against cyberattacks. This protects not only our company, but also our customers," says Andreas Gaetje, Chief Information Security Officer at Körber. "Our consistent implementation of the security strategy confirms our status as a reliable and trustworthy partner, as evidenced by the results of this year's CyberVadis assessment."

As an international technology group, protecting sensitive information in accordance with the highest industry standards is a top priority for Körber. Our commitment is based on a comprehensive information security management system that includes an effective security strategy, risk management, and controls and processes that align with international standards.

The security architecture adheres to three perspectives: the corporate business, customer requirements, and market trends. To process its customers' data in a resilient and secure manner, Körber also has its processes audited by other independent institutions and certified according to recognized ISO standards, for example.

Further information on cybersecurity at Körber can also be found on the Group's website.

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with around 13,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: we turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape technological change. In our Business Areas Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we deliver products, solutions and services that inspire and create added value for customers. We build ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

Further information is available at www.koerber.com

- Picture is available at AP

Media contact:Jörg HermesHead of Public Relations & Public AffairsKörber AGT +49 40 21107 236joerg.hermes@koerber.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korber-achieves-top-platinum-rating-in-cybervadis-rating-2025-302632382.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Atreju 2025, sabato al via la festa FdI
Pietrangeli, Abodi alla camera ardente: "E' giornata di dolce tristezza" - Video
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo, a ottobre -6%
Ryanair Prime, dopo 8 mesi chiude il piano sui voli scontati
Scuola, Valditara: "Mettere al centro la persona, orgoglioso dell’azione di governo"
Boldrini: "Albanese? Su La Stampa ha sbagliato, un attacco va condannato" - Video
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, ecco la classifica 2025 di dove si vive meglio
Papa Leone in Libano, messaggio di pace per una nazione in crisi
Il coro ProPal a Monteverde: "Palestina libera e Israele trasferito in America" - Video
Eddie Brock tra i big di Sanremo, ieri sul palco di Alfa - Video
Squadre speciali e droni a Fiumicino per un'esercitazione, simulato un attacco terroristico - Video
Montepulciano, oltre 1200 persone a evento Pd: "Qui per rafforzare leadership Schlein" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza