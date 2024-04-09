LAST CHANCE: DON'T MISS OUT ON THE QUEBEC CITY BIENNALE 2024!

Cerca nel sito
 
QUEBEC CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eleventh edition of the Quebec City Biennial, a must-attend event of the Canadian winter, is reaching its peak with just one month left before its closure on April 28, 2024. Bringing together artists from around the world, this nine-week event has left its mark on Quebec City's cultural landscape since its opening on February 23.

Directed with vision by curator Marie Muracciole under the theme "The Forces of Sleep", this edition offers a unique perspective, inviting visitors on an artistic journey transcending geographical boundaries. From internationally renowned artists to emerging talents, the Biennial highlights the diversity and vitality of artistic creation, fostering a stimulating dialogue between European, local, and global influences.

Central Exhibition:

Abbas Akhavan, born in Tehran, Iran – lives in MontrealAlexis Gros-Louis, born in Wendake - lives in MontrealAli Eyal, born in Baghdad, Iraq – lives in Los AngelesCatarina Simão, born in Lisbon - lives in Mozambique and Lisbon,Christine Rebet, born in Lyon – Lives in New YorkDawit L. Petros, born in Asmara, Eritrea – Lives in Montreal and ChicagoElodie Pong, born in Boston – Lives in ZurichEmily Wardill, born in Great Britain – Lives in LisbonEveline Boulva, born and lives in Quebec CityFrancis Alÿs, born in Antwerp, Belgium – Lives in MexicoFrançois Morelli, born and lives in MontrealJoachim Koester et Stefan A. Pedersen, born and living in CopenhagenJoseph Tisiga, born in Edmonton – Lives in MontrealJumana Manna, born in Princeton – Lives in BerlinKapwani Kiwanga, born in Hamilton, Ontario– Lives in ParisLiz Magor, born in Winnipeg – Lives in VancouverMounira Al Solh, born in Beirut, Lebanon – Lives in Beirut, Lebanon and AmsterdamMoyra Davey, born in Toronto – Lives in New YorkNour Bishouty, born in Amman, Jordan – Lives in TorontoPascale Leblanc Lavigne, born and lives in Quebec CityPaul Cox, born and lives in ParisRaqs, born and living in New DelhiRodney Graham, born and deceased in British ColumbiaSarah F. Maloney, born in Port-Cartier, Qc – Lives in Sept-Îles, QcSuzanne Lafont, born in Nîmes – Lives in Paris and BrusselsTuumaasi Kudluk, born and deceased in NunavikXavier Le Roy, born in Montpellier – Lives in BerlinYto Barrada, born in Paris - Lives in Tangier and New York

