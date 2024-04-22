Latest Version of Appian Platform Orchestrates Change through AI Process Automation that Moves Business Forward

New release features Process HQ and generative AI enhancements for meaningful process improvement and continuous optimization

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Platform. The new release introduces Process HQ, a combination of process mining and enterprise AI unified with the Appian data fabric. Process HQ provides unprecedented visibility into business operations to enable data-driven decisions and process improvements. The latest version of Appian also extends the practical value of generative AI through enhancements to Appian AI Copilot and the prompt builder AI skill.

"We are excited to see the value Process HQ could bring to Oscar to automate the data analysis for our service team's daily improvement processes," said Renee Hayter-Cotter, Product Manager at Oscar Health. "From identifying insights into potential problem areas, to conducting root cause analysis, and tracking the effectiveness of our countermeasures, we see a lot of opportunities for Process HQ to drive bottom line improvement."

Process HQBusiness users need greater visibility into the full breadth of their enterprise data and processes in order to maximize operational efficiency and strategic decision-making. By combining the latest technologies in data fabric, process mining, machine learning, and generative AI, Process HQ helps monitor and improve every business process built on Appian. Process HQ makes it easy to reduce costs, risks, and delays, improve compliance, and drive better business outcomes, without the need for costly and time-consuming data collection efforts. Process HQ includes:

Additional generative AI enhancements in Appian's latest release include:

"Process Mining has been held back by two problems - expensive and often subjective manual data prep because even 'standard' systems have been customized, and then limited tools to resolve the process bottlenecks you uncover," says Michael Beckley, CTO & Founder, Appian. "Process HQ integrates Appian Data Fabric to reduce manual data prep and is unified with Appian process automation so getting from insight to action has never been easier."

