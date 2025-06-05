LianLian Global and UnionPay International Announce Strategic Partnership at Money20/20 Europe

HANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 3 to 5, Money20/20 Europe, the global fintech flagship event, takes place in Amsterdam, Netherlands. LianLian Global, a brand under the Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech, has been invited to showcase its innovative digital payment solutions at the event.

At the summit, LianLian Global and UnionPay International, officially announced their strategic partnership. The signing ceremony was attended by Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global; Adora Wang, CEO of LianLian Europe; and Jianmin (James) Yang, Vice President of UnionPay International Europe Region.

The two parties will combine their expertise to redefine cross-border payments, drawing on Lianlian's global network and UnionPay International's MoneyExpress to provide fast cross-border remittance solutions for customers. The alliance aims to facilitate seamless, secure, transparent, and efficient international transfers, particularly for clients remitting funds to China's mainland. In the B2B payment sector, the two parties will deepen cooperation in online payment acceptance, digital card issuance, payout, and other services to facilitate cross-border payment for Chinese enterprises expanding in overseas markets.

LianLian Global, is a leading digital payment platform specializing in cross-border payment solutions, having served a total of 5.9 million customers, including e-commerce platforms, and trading companies, covering over 100+ countries and regions.

In partnership with more than 2600 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 183 countries and regions with issuance in 84 countries and regions. Its MoneyExpress platform offers convenient cross-border remittance solutions and is currently available in over 50 countries and regions such as the US, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the UK, Russia, Canada, Korea, and Hong Kong.

Jianmin (James) Yang, Vice President of UnionPay International Europe Region stated "The strategic partnership with Lianlian represents a key step forward in UnionPay International's delivery of cross-border remittance services in the European market. We look forward to providing users with a more efficient, secure, and convenient cross-border remittance experience through this collaboration, while further driving UnionPay International's growth in the global market."

Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global commented, "LianLian Europe is proud to announce its partnership with UnionPay International, enabling clients to send cross-border funds to individual recipients in China in near real-time with minimal information required. This collaboration underscores Lianlian's unwavering commitment to simplifying the payment experience—not just for end users, but also for our partners—further strengthening our position as a leader in seamless global transactions."

