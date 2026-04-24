Light & Electrical Category at 139th Canton Fair Lights Up Creative Designs for Sustainable Living

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 139th Canton Fair, the Light & Electrical category continued to reveal how new technologies and product design are reshaping everyday scenarios, from learning spaces to public infrastructure and outdoor activities.

One of the most notable exhibits was a screen‑free AI tutor that brings lighting and education together in a new form. Developed by a Tsinghua‑led research team and awarded a Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, the device replaces a traditional screen with a 23‑inch desktop projection that lets students write, read, and interact directly on paper. Millisecond‑level touch response makes the projected surface feel intuitive, while AA‑grade eye‑care lighting, RG0 blue‑light protection, and diffuse‑reflection imaging help create a healthier study environment. Powered by proprietary education large model, it supports multi‑subject tutoring, homework grading, and full‑grade learning needs. Its minimalist integrated design and strict component standards further position it as a thoughtful blend of lighting, AI assistance, and refined product engineering.

Public‑space lighting also appeared in upgraded forms. A 200W solar streetlight demonstrated how municipal lighting is becoming more resilient and more energy‑independent. Its reinforced structure and intelligent control system maintain stable illumination across extreme temperatures from -40°C to 70°C, while high‑efficiency solar panels and large‑capacity batteries ensure year‑round operation, even during extended cloudy or rainy periods. Rather than serving as a passive light source, the product functions as an active node within a distributed energy setup, reflecting a broader shift toward "generate, store, and supply" models in outdoor lighting.

Extending this idea into personal use, wearable solar‑energy products added another layer of creativity. A solar‑powered smart audio cap integrates high‑efficiency solar cells into its brim, turning sunlight into power during walking, fishing, or cycling. The design addresses battery‑life anxiety while offering up to 20 hours of playback. Its open‑ear acoustic structure keeps users aware of their surroundings, making it well-suited for outdoor sports and long‑duration activities.

Whether improving how students learn, strengthening the reliability of public infrastructure, or bringing clean energy into everyday outdoor life, the products on display in the Light & Electrical category point to a future in which lighting and energy technologies play a more integrated role in shaping healthier, safer, and more sustainable living environments.

For pre‑registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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