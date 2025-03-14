circle x black
LILYSILK Debuts LILYSILK X Elizabeth Stewart Capsule Collection

14 marzo 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has officially launched the LILYSILK X Elizabeth Stewart Capsule Collection, an exclusive collaboration with renowned Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart. This partnership blends LILYSILK's commitment to sustainable luxury with Stewart's signature styling expertise, offering a sophisticated yet comfortable wardrobe tailored for today's dynamic lifestyles.

"We're excited to unveil our exclusive collaboration with Elizabeth Stewart, the celebrated Hollywood stylist known for her exceptional eye for elegance," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "This partnership redefines the essence of effortless sophistication and timeless allure, merging LILYSILK's luxurious silk with Elizabeth's unmatched styling artistry."

Elizabeth Stewart, recognized for curating red carpet moments for styling A-list celebrities, brings her industry expertise to this exclusive capsule collection. Rooted in sustainability, the collection highlights LILYSILK's use of ethically sourced materials and environmentally responsible production methods.

"I work with many brands, and I'm always seeking out companies that truly consider their environmental impact," said Elizabeth Stewart. "That's why I'm thrilled to collaborate with LILYSILK—our shared commitment to sustainability and quality makes this collection truly special."

The LILYSILK X Elizabeth Stewart Capsule Collection introduces six curated looks, featuring a total of 11 versatile pieces that seamlessly blend luxury, comfort, and sustainability:

Stewart's approach to fashion—effortlessly chic, comfortable yet sophisticated—shines throughout the collection. "Sustainability is important to me and my work, and I'm thrilled that we could bring that vision to this collection," Stewart added.

Discover a new era of elegance and refined fashion at www.lilysilk.com/us.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641709/LILYSILK_Launches_LILYSILK_X_Elizabeth_Stewart_Capsule_Collection_exclusive_collaboration.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-debuts-lilysilk-x-elizabeth-stewart-capsule-collection-302401788.html

