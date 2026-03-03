Longsys Showcases Embedded Integrated Storage Innovations at MWC 2026 to Accelerate On-Device AI

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys (301308.SZ), a leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, is showcasing its latest embedded integrated storage solutions at MWC 2026. Under the theme "AI Storage for the Mobile World", the company is demonstrating how its next-generation offerings empower the shift from basic functionality to high-performance, precision-driven storage for on-device AI. The comprehensive portfolio covers multi-scenario AI storage products designed for smartphones, wearables, and PCs.

As AI terminals evolve rapidly, storage technology must meet escalating demands for high capacity, performance, low power consumption, and, critically, deep software-hardware co-optimization and system-level integration. Leveraging its expertise in controller design, firmware algorithms, advanced packaging, and manufacturing, Longsys is evolving from a standard storage provider into a branded semiconductor memory enterprise delivering value-driven and integrated solutions.

At MWC 2026, Longsys showcased storage solutions for AI Mobile, AI Wearable, AI PC and embodied robots.

High-performance and Cost-effective Storage Solutions for AI Mobile Devices Addressing DRAM supply-demand challenges, Longsys introduces its proprietary HLC (High Level Cache) technology integrated into UFS products. By enabling the UFS to handle warm/cold data traditionally cached in DRAM, this innovation reduces terminal DRAM requirements, optimizing BOM costs for AI smartphones, tablets, and embodied robots while maintaining seamless user experiences.

Furthermore, integrating pTLC technology within its UFS lineup allows for intelligent mode switching between QLC, TLC, and SLC via firmware. This delivers TLC-grade data retention with superior cost advantages over native TLC, balancing capacity, performance, and endurance for demanding AI applications.

Ultra-Compact Storage Solutions for AI Wearables With AI glasses and smartwatches emerging as a high-growth category, Longsys is featuring its ePOP5x, ePOP4x, and Subsize eMMC solutions. The new flagship ePOP5x maintains the same footprint as its predecessor while reducing thickness by 35% to just 0.52mm. It doubles DRAM speed to 8533Mbps and offers flexible capacity configurations, delivering the ultra-compact size and low power consumption essential for next-generation smart eyewear.

High-performance Storage Solutions for AI PCsTo tackle real-time data throughput challenges in AI PCs, Longsys is highlighting its high-bandwidth, low-latency storage medium mSSD. Based on this technology, its high-end consumer storage brand Lexar has developed the industry-first AI Storage Core architecture. This enables flexible, high-capacity, hot-swappable storage solutions, showcased through new products like the AI-Grade Storage Stick for AI notebooks and the AI-Grade SSD optimized for high-performance AI tasks.

With end-to-end capabilities spanning controller design, medium R&D, firmware, and manufacturing, Longsys is building a complete AI storage ecosystem to deliver competitive integrated solutions for the diverse needs of the on-device AI era.

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory". With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

