LucidLink announces TeamCache at IBC 2025, delivering local-class performance for distributed teams

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, the cloud-native storage collaboration platform, announces innovations at IBC 2025 (Stand 6.A12) designed to deliver faster, more secure workflows for media and entertainment teams.

Built for enterprise media organisations, these releases make LucidLink a single platform for active production at scale — from ingest and edit to review and delivery. Teams get the same LucidLink experience on any device, anywhere. By unifying every creative use case in one always-up-to-date global filespace, LucidLink unlocks creativity, fluidity and efficiency — helping teams deliver projects on time and budget.

Alongside these launches, LucidLink is announcing the LucidLink Upgrade Tool, the easiest way for eligible customers to move from LucidLink Classic (2.x) to new LucidLink (3.x).

"The industry has been waiting for cloud storage that feels local without compromising security or control," said Peter Thompson, LucidLink's CEO. "TeamCache gives distributed teams the performance they need while keeping the simplicity and zero-knowledge model customers expect from LucidLink."

What's new:

TeamCache: Now in Early Access

LucidLink Upgrade Tool: Limited Availability Oct 6 for direct customers under contract

Enterprise Power-Ups

Built for enterprises standardizing on LucidLink for rich media, these power-ups strengthen security, simplify scale and put IT in control, so teams can handle every rich-media use case with confidence.

About LucidLink

LucidLink is the cloud-native storage collaboration platform that lets teams work together instantly and securely from anywhere.

