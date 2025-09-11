circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

LucidLink announces TeamCache at IBC 2025, delivering local-class performance for distributed teams

11 settembre 2025 | 11.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, the cloud-native storage collaboration platform, announces innovations at IBC 2025 (Stand 6.A12) designed to deliver faster, more secure workflows for media and entertainment teams.

Built for enterprise media organisations, these releases make LucidLink a single platform for active production at scale — from ingest and edit to review and delivery. Teams get the same LucidLink experience on any device, anywhere. By unifying every creative use case in one always-up-to-date global filespace, LucidLink unlocks creativity, fluidity and efficiency — helping teams deliver projects on time and budget.

Alongside these launches, LucidLink is announcing the LucidLink Upgrade Tool, the easiest way for eligible customers to move from LucidLink Classic (2.x) to new LucidLink (3.x).

"The industry has been waiting for cloud storage that feels local without compromising security or control," said Peter Thompson, LucidLink's CEO. "TeamCache gives distributed teams the performance they need while keeping the simplicity and zero-knowledge model customers expect from LucidLink."

What's new:

TeamCache: Now in Early Access

Available now for qualified enterprise customers

LucidLink Upgrade Tool: Limited Availability Oct 6 for direct customers under contract

register interest now

Enterprise Power-Ups

Built for enterprises standardizing on LucidLink for rich media, these power-ups strengthen security, simplify scale and put IT in control, so teams can handle every rich-media use case with confidence.

About LucidLink

LucidLink is the cloud-native storage collaboration platform that lets teams work together instantly and securely from anywhere.

Discover more at lucidlink.com.

For more information, contact:Clare Plaistedpress@lucidlink.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880320/lucid_logo_800_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucidlink-announces-teamcache-at-ibc-2025-delivering-local-class-performance-for-distributed-teams-302553782.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, in arrivo pioggia e temporali
News to go
Estate, turismo straniero +2,8%
News to go
Scuola, suonata prima campanella del nuovo anno: il calendario
"Calenda doveva stare nel panel della maggioranza", l'intervento di Bonelli a Cernobbio - Video
Venezia 82, Fanelli show e un inaspettato Leone d’oro: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
Forum di Cernobbio, parola all’opposizione nella terza giornata: la videonews del nostro inviato
Venezia 82, Servillo e il messaggio per Gaza: "Ammirazione per chi è in mare a portare umanità" - Video
Venezia 82, standing ovation per Giorgio Armani: l'omaggio del Lido - Video
Venezia 82, a sorpresa Nino D’Angelo sul palco - Video
Simona Ventura saluta Armani: “Una guida per tutta l’Italia” - Video
Armani, da Elkan a Versace l'omaggio a Re Giorgio - Videonews della nostra inviata
Donatella Versace alla camera ardente di Armani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza