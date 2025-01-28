Lyfegen and EVERSANA Collaborate to Revolutionize Drug Pricing and Access with AI-Driven Insights

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfegen, a global innovator in drug market access, pricing, and rebate management, has announced a transformative collaboration with EVERSANA®, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, to revolutionize drug pricing and access through artificial intelligence-driven insights.

By combining data and information from the global pricing and market access platform, NAVLIN by EVERSANA®, with Lyfegen's Public Drug Agreement Library, the two organizations will harness cutting-edge AI to empower market access and pricing professionals with actionable insights. The joint agreement marks a key step in tackling rising drug costs and improving patient access globally.

Simplifying Complexity with AI

Drug pricing and access are increasingly difficult to navigate, with healthcare payers and pharmaceutical companies facing inefficiencies, missed opportunities, and delays in delivering therapies to patients.

The collaboration combines two leading platforms to address these challenges:

Together, these tools deliver a 360-degree view of pricing trends and access frameworks, enhanced by AI-driven capabilities. This integration helps users:

Driving Smarter and Fairer Decisions

Together, Lyfegen and EVERSANA will empower market access teams to make smarter, faster, and more equitable decisions. By combining AI-driven insights with robust data, payers and pharmaceutical companies can reduce inefficiencies and ensure patients receive timely access to life-saving therapies.

"Together with Lyfegen we can harness the power of AI to address one of the biggest challenges in healthcare - helping patients get timely access to life-saving medicines," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "By uniting our expertise and our global pricing innovations, we have the opportunity to deliver a solution that simplifies decision-making and improves access in healthcare systems worldwide."

A Vision for the Future of Drug Access

The healthcare industry is rapidly adopting AI to drive efficiency and innovation. This partnership positions Lyfegen and EVERSANA at the forefront of this transformation, enabling stakeholders to overcome affordability and access challenges.

"Our mission at Lyfegen has always been to create a more sustainable and equitable healthcare environment," said Girisha Fernando, CEO of Lyfegen. "Through this partnership with EVERSANA, we are taking a giant step toward that future. By integrating EVERSANA's price and access data into our combined offerings, we're not just solving today's challenges—we're building a foundation for a smarter, more efficient drug access and pricing landscape."

About Lyfegen

Lyfegen is an independent provider of rebate management software designed for the healthcare industry. With the world's largest repository of drug access agreements and a powerful pricing simulator, Lyfegen helps payers and pharma implement and optimize rebates, reduce administrative effort, and understand financial impacts. Founded in 2018, Lyfegen is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Learn more at Lyfegen.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

