Marstek Launched Energycube AC Couple ESS: A New Era of Home Microgrid Solutions

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marstek, an established leader in energy storage technology, successfully hosted the launch event of its Energycube AC Couple ESS at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf trade show. Wholesalers, installers, and media representatives attended the event, connecting with peers, gaining valuable insights into the industry, and exploring Marstek's latest advancements in renewable energy storage.

Peter Yang, CEO of Marstek, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited to partner with EUPD to launch the Energycube in Düsseldorf, Germany. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver innovative, accessible energy storage solutions. The Energycube reflects our dedication to efficiency and sustainability, empowering users to achieve energy independence. As the demand for renewable solutions grows, we look forward to presenting this cutting-edge technology to industry experts, partners, and the community."

The event highlighted the unveiling of the Energycube alongside a range of Marstek's latest energy solutions. Guests gained valuable insights from EUPD Research's PV market update, which offered a comprehensive look at the evolving photovoltaic and energy storage landscape.

The Energycube

The Energycube represents a significant advancement in energy storage, providing a user-friendly installation, scalable capacity, and tools for real-time energy management.

Key Features of the Energycube:

About Marstek

Founded in 2009, Marstek is a global leader in renewable energy solutions, specializing in advanced energy storage technologies. With four manufacturing bases and operations across the USA, Germany, Japan, Kenya, and Nigeria, it integrates innovation with a vertically aligned industry chain to deliver scalable, efficient energy systems. Marstek empowers households and businesses with tools that promote energy independence and sustainability. By setting new benchmarks in energy management, Marstek drives the global transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Contact: Ricky Ma, ricky.ma@marstek.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567857/Marstek_Energycube.jpg