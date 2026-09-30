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Massey Ferguson to Expand Its Low Horsepower and Compact Tractor Portfolio through New Strategic Partnership with International Tractors Limited

30 settembre 2026 | 15.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), today announced its Massey Ferguson brand's strategic supply partnership with International Tractors Limited (ITL), one of the leading manufacturers of low horsepower and compact tractors. Through this collaboration, Massey Ferguson will expand its portfolio with a new value-oriented tractor range designed to meet the needs of a broader customer base while leveraging ITL's significant manufacturing capabilities.

The partnership covers the supply of compact tractor models starting from 20 hp with the initial rollout planned to extend across the Europe and Middle East (EME) region through a phased introduction during the course of 2027.

"This new offering represents an important step in Massey Ferguson's strategy to strengthen its position in the growing compact tractor market, serving an increasingly diverse customer base that includes private landowners, municipalities, grounds care professionals and part-time farmers," said Jérôme Aubrion, Senior Marketing Director Massey Ferguson Europe and Middle East. "These new tractors will carry the quality, support and customer experience our brand is known for, while strengthening our presence in one of the world's most important volume segments and remaining true to our commitment of putting Farmers First."

"This partnership marks an important milestone in ITL's global journey," commented Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, ITL. "We are delighted to collaborate with Massey Ferguson, a brand with a strong and well-known global presence in agriculture. Together, we are developing a range built to Massey Ferguson's specifications, combining ITL's manufacturing scale with the design, support and dealer experience that Massey Ferguson customers expect."

This announcement coincides with the launch of the new tractor range to Massey Ferguson dealers and customers, further strengthening the brand's position as a trusted partner for farmers across the globe.

Massey Ferguson is a trademark of the AGCO Group of Companies.

About AGCOAGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™.  AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

About International Tractors LimitedInternational Tractors Limited is one of the leading tractor manufacturers, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 tractors. ITL engineers and builds tractors for demanding global markets, including Stage V and Tier 4 compliant platforms, and serves customers internationally through an expanding manufacturing and distribution footprint. For more information, visit https://international.sonalika.com/ 

Forward-Looking StatementCertain statements in this release are forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially from those reflected in this release for a range of reasons, including delays in product development, regulatory approvals or the phased introduction of the new tractor range; general economic and capital market conditions; and events that impact the agricultural equipment industry and AGCO's operational and financial performance generally. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and AGCO disclaims any obligation to update such statement to reflect subsequent developments or information, except as required by law.

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