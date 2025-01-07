Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Gennaio 2025
Comunicato stampa

New Milestone: CarUX Puts Forth Novel Model for Smart Cockpit

07 gennaio 2025 | 10.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Next-gen harmonious user experience that perfectly embodies the fusion of technology, comfort, and freedom

LAS VEGAS - Media OutReach Newswire – 7January 2025 - CarUX Technology Pte. Ltd., with the direction "More than Display, and Far Beyond," will showcase new vision solutions for automotive products based on her strategy, Harmonious User Experience "HUE", from January 7th to 9th in Las Vegas, USA.

CarUX debuted Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS)


CarUX is dedicated to relief the limitations of Display Devices to Vision Solutions by the product strategy "Harmonious User Experience". Innolux Group will support its subsidiary CarUX in actively expanding smart automotive solutions as a system provider.

CarUX automotive solutions feature organic shapes that integrated into vehicle styles. The displays are characterized by outstanding performance, including ultra-low reflection rate, high brightness, high contrast, wide color gamut, energy efficiency, and fast response times. In addition to CarUXs' ongoing AM miniLED, MicroLED as well as the first OLED solution are in its portfolio of vision solutions

Pioneering a New Era of Automotive Vision Solutions with "Harmonious User Experience"
CarUX debuted a comprehensive Windshield Reflective Solution (WRS), featuring the "9.6-inch Micro-LED AR WRS" and the "48-inch WRS." WRS utilizes high-brightness, high-resolution, and energy efficiency by Micro-LED projective module embedded with proprietary algorithms, to deliver stereoscopic images with depth perception. This enables drivers to access essential information, from the projective image on the windshield, while keeping their eyes on the road enhancing driving safety.

During the exhibition, CarUX is also unveiling several cutting-edge technologies under "Harmonious Driving Experience," including more than ten features in"Smart Display+" that allows distributed computing and lower the data transit bandwidth, multiple new version of "InvisiView", "Kinematic Solutions", "Haptics and Force Sensing", and "Camera Behind Display." CarUX actively drives solution development and deliver enhanced value across the ecosystem in collaboration with strategic partners.

First Revolutionary Next-Gen OLED Display Technology
CarUX, with its partner JDI, has jointly developed the "32-inch OLED LID", featuring the next-generation OLED Technology, eLEAP. Compared to conventional OLED displays on the market, eLEAP offers twice the brightness and triple the lifespan, providing customers with a superior OLED display option. As well, eLEAP represents a breakthrough in GreenTech and its highly efficient manufacturing process reduces CO2 emissions by 50%, making it a sustainable solution for automotive industry.

